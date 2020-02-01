Oscar Nominees Reveal Which Other Movie They Would Have Loved to Work On

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood producer has a couple of other features she would have loved to work on: "First, Knives Out. That to me was such a wonderful, fun ride. And I also really love Jojo Rabbit. What [Taika Waititi] was able to do with that subject matter and with a child was phenomenal. It just looked like they had fun," she says, adding, "Some people don't seem to have so much fun, but we have a blast. I mean, it's the time of our lives and we're getting to do what we love. It looked like Taika had a blast."

