Late Night Lately: Oscar Noms Breakdown, 'Marvel's Mrs. Maisel,' 'Schitt's Creek' Farewell Tour

Trevor Noah had a quick take on the Oscar nominations Monday: Little Women and Great Gerwig were robbed.

In a Daily Show segment on the Academy Award nominations, announced earlier in the day by John Cho and Issa Rae, the host picked up on a comment made by Rae while unveiling the category for best director: "Congratulations to those men," she said. (The nominees included Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes and Bong Joon Ho.)

"Wow, Issa Rae, damn," Noah said in response. "You know you're in trouble when someone can throw shade by congratulating you."

Noah said he agreed with Rae's comments, adding, "Those aren't just all male directors, those are all very male movies. Like, if you take out Parasite, women probably have 10 minutes of dialogue in all the other films combined."

"Where's Little Women?" Noah asked. "Because I loved the movie. And also the Oscar voters loved the movie, which is weird," he said to loud applause. The host noted that Gerwig's adaptation of the beloved novel was nominated for six awards (best picture, adapted screenplay, actress, supporting actress, costume design and original score), but Gerwig wasn't nominated as a director.

"How the hell does that happen? Two people were like, 'Yeah, what an amazing movie.' 'Yeah, did you know the movie directed itself?' 'Wow, that's incredible,'" Noah joked.

Noah congratulated Cynthia Erivo for receiving a best actress nom for Harriet, but noted that the role had her playing a slave: "Imagine if every white actor who was nominated got it for playing a supervisor at Whole Foods. Huh? White people, you're more than just that."