Late Night Lately: Oscar Noms Breakdown, 'Marvel's Mrs. Maisel,' 'Schitt's Creek' Farewell Tour
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late-night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So pour your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late night moments that you can't afford to miss.
This week: Trevor Noah, along with other hosts, responded to the lack in female directors in the Oscar nominations Monday: "Those aren't just all male directors, those are all very male movies. Like, if you take out Parasite, women probably have 10 minutes of dialogue in all the other films combined." Elsewhere, Rachel Brosnahan and James Corden spoofed the Amazon show to create The Marvel's Mrs. Maisel, and Jimmy Fallon tested the cast of Schitt's Creek on how well they know each other ahead of the series ending.
— Compiled by Jennifer Konerman
Trevor Noah Slams All-Male Oscar Directing Noms
Trevor Noah had a quick take on the Oscar nominations Monday: Little Women and Great Gerwig were robbed.
In a Daily Show segment on the Academy Award nominations, announced earlier in the day by John Cho and Issa Rae, the host picked up on a comment made by Rae while unveiling the category for best director: "Congratulations to those men," she said. (The nominees included Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes and Bong Joon Ho.)
"Wow, Issa Rae, damn," Noah said in response. "You know you're in trouble when someone can throw shade by congratulating you."
Noah said he agreed with Rae's comments, adding, "Those aren't just all male directors, those are all very male movies. Like, if you take out Parasite, women probably have 10 minutes of dialogue in all the other films combined."
"Where's Little Women?" Noah asked. "Because I loved the movie. And also the Oscar voters loved the movie, which is weird," he said to loud applause. The host noted that Gerwig's adaptation of the beloved novel was nominated for six awards (best picture, adapted screenplay, actress, supporting actress, costume design and original score), but Gerwig wasn't nominated as a director.
"How the hell does that happen? Two people were like, 'Yeah, what an amazing movie.' 'Yeah, did you know the movie directed itself?' 'Wow, that's incredible,'" Noah joked.
Noah congratulated Cynthia Erivo for receiving a best actress nom for Harriet, but noted that the role had her playing a slave: "Imagine if every white actor who was nominated got it for playing a supervisor at Whole Foods. Huh? White people, you're more than just that."
Rachel Brosnahan Presents 'The Marvel's Mrs. Maisel'
Rachel Brosnahan and James Corden joined forces to give The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel a Marvel twist on Tuesday's Late Late Show. "My vision was to take the biggest thing in television, Mrs. Maisel, and combine it with the biggest thing in film. Oh, what’s that sound? It's a billion-dollar box office gross!" said Corden, introducing the faux crossover The Marvel's Mrs. Maisel.
The actress admitted she was originally skeptical about the idea, but Corden explained the similarities between the show and movies. "They both speak truth to power. They both have memorable catchphrases. And they both have daddy issues."
Clips from this project included Brosnahan's Midge admiring Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet. "Look at those rocks," she said. "Is there a Mrs. Thanos? How many carats?"
"This is my follow-up to Cats. I've got a reputation to live up to," Corden said.
"In hindsight, maybe it wasn't the smartest idea to base an entire big-budget blockbuster on a mildly clever, convoluted pun," Brosnahan said during an interview, though Corden argued that "all of the best movies are based on mildly clever puns."
'Schitt's Creek' Stars Test Their 'Schitt's Creek' Knowledge
The cast of Schitt's Creek tested their knowledge about each other on Thursday's Tonight Show.
During the game "Know Your Schitt's Creek," Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy discussed the biggest pet peeve Eugene Levy had to overcome while on set, which scene made O'Hara laugh the most while filming and how Dan Levy made "his first dollar."
"My parents dropped me off in front of a Gap Kids and said very clearly, 'Do not come home without a job application,'" answered Dan Levy when he took his headphones off. "I don't want to say that that's motivated me to be a compulsive over-worker, but it definitely hasn't not done that."
The cast also shared a memorable experience from the Critics' Choice Awards, which involved a run-in with Nicole Kidman.
"We were all kind of waiting in line to get to the carpet and Catherine and I, in particular, were really rubber-necking," said Murphy. "Jeremy Strong was there and Olivia Wilde was there and then all of a sudden we kind of feel this ethereal presence sweep up on our left and this gazelle-like creature comes by and it's Nicole Kidman."
Murphy said that Kidman grabbed O'Hara "by the body," though O'Hara said it was because she didn't see the rest of the cast. "She started to try to tell me how much she loves the show, and I wouldn't let her get a word in. Like, 'You're the best. You're the best career. You make the best choices,'" she recalled.
O'Hara eventually told Kidman that the whole cast was there and Murphy added that they leaned toward her to get her attention. "Just like puppies up for adoption," said Dan Levy.
Robert Downey Jr., Jimmy Fallon Recall Worst 'SNL' Sketches
Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon shared their worst, unaired Saturday Night Live sketches when the Dolittle actor stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday.
Downey, who only worked on SNL for one year when he was 20, said that his time on the show was "arguably the worst season in its history." He recalled the only sketch that he wrote that made it close to air, which he shared was a "ridiculous sketch called 'Suitcase Boy.'" He explained, "I came out with a suitcase zipped around my neck and said a bunch of non sequiturs. And it was so not funny, except to me and my weirdo friends."
Fallon also shared his worst sketch, which was called "Plate Boy and Cup Boy." He said, "Alec Baldwin was the host and he's always been great to me and he was always like, 'Try new things.'"
The sketch was inspired by Horatio Sanz's ability to shake cups back and forth until they flew "up into the air kind of like a tornado."
Fallon then shared a clip from the unaired sketch, which featured Fallon struggling to carry a pile of paper plates and Sanz's pile of cups flying into the air.
Camila Cabello and James Corden Compete in 1999 vs. 2019 Riff-Off
On Thursday's Late Late Show, Camila Cabello and James Corden competed in a riff-off battle. The segment opened with Corden reminiscing about some of the greatest hits from 1999, including "Mambo No. 5," "Genie in a Bottle" and "No Scrubs." He concluded that 1999 "was the most unbelievable year for music."
Taking issue with Corden's comments, Cabello challenged the host to a 1999 vs. 2019 riff-off. Cabello kicked off the competition by performing Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." Corden then performed his first number, which was Ricky Martin's "Livin la Vida Loca."
"Okay, really impressive. Ricky Martin? Okay, boomer," said Cabello following the number. An offended Corden responded, "I think you and I both know technically I am a mature millennial or a junior Gen X."
Corden quickly became upset when he realized that his taste in music may be outdated. As a peace offering, Cabello suggested that they sing the final song together. The two then performed Cabello's collaboration with Mendes "Señorita."
