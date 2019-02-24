Oscars 2019: Winners List (Updating Live)

Hollywood's biggest day of the year has arrived. The 91st Academy Awards ceremony is getting underway at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

Leading the way at the 2019 Oscars is Fox Searchlight's The Favourite and Netflix's Roma, with ten nominations apiece.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' A Star Is Born and Annapurna's Vice nabbed eight nominations, while Disney's Black Panther claimed seven, Focus Features' BlacKkKlansman nabbed six and 20th Century Fox's Bohemian Rhapsody and Universal's Green Book earned five each.

In the best director category, Roma's Alfonso Cuaron, The Favourite's Yorgos Lanthimos, BlacKkKlansman's Spike Lee, Vice's Adam McKay and Cold War's Pawel Pawlikowski are vying for the Oscar.

In the best actor category, Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) are in the running.

In the best actress category, Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Glenn Close (The Wife), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) are competing.

The ceremony, televised on ABC, is going host-less this year — although it is set to include multiple musical performers, including a performance by Queen and Adam Lambert tied to Bohemian Rhapsody.

