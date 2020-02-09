Oscars: The Winners List (Updating Live)

On a drizzly Sunday in Los Angeles, Hollywood's biggest night of the year is set to begin at the Dolby Theatre.

Leading the way at the 92nd Academy Awards is Warner Bros.' Joker, which is nominated in 11 categories including best picture. Following close behind is Netflix's The Irishman, Universal's 1917 and Sony's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with ten noms each.

Among studios, Netflix leads with 24 nominations while Disney (now including 20th Century and Searchlight studios) nabbed 23 noms, Sony claimed 20, Universal earned 13, Warners totaled 12, Lionsgate picked up 4 while Amazon and Paramount earned 1 each.

Musical performers include Cynthia Erivo (also nominated for best actress), Elton John, Idina Menzel and Aurora, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.

The ceremony, which will be hostless again this year, is broadcast by ABC and begins at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST. The full list of Oscars nominations is below and will be updated live as winners are unveiled.

