Oscars: The Winners List (Updating Live)
Heading in to the 92nd Academy Awards, Netflix leads all studios with 24 nominations.
On a drizzly Sunday in Los Angeles, Hollywood's biggest night of the year is set to begin at the Dolby Theatre.
Leading the way at the 92nd Academy Awards is Warner Bros.' Joker, which is nominated in 11 categories including best picture. Following close behind is Netflix's The Irishman, Universal's 1917 and Sony's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with ten noms each.
Among studios, Netflix leads with 24 nominations while Disney (now including 20th Century and Searchlight studios) nabbed 23 noms, Sony claimed 20, Universal earned 13, Warners totaled 12, Lionsgate picked up 4 while Amazon and Paramount earned 1 each.
Musical performers include Cynthia Erivo (also nominated for best actress), Elton John, Idina Menzel and Aurora, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.
The ceremony, which will be hostless again this year, is broadcast by ABC and begins at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST. The full list of Oscars nominations is below and will be updated live as winners are unveiled.
Motion Picture
Ford v Ferrari (Fox), Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, producers
The Irishman (Netflix), Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight), Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, producers
Joker (Warner Bros.), Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers
Little Women (Sony), Amy Pascal, producer
Marriage Story (Netflix), Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, producers
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony), David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, producers
1917 (Universal), Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, producers
Parasite (Neon), Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers
Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Director
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won
International Feature
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Documentary Feature
American Factory (Netflix), Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
The Cave (National Geographic), Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix), Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
For Sama (PBS), Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland (Neon), Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Dreamworks), Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body (Netflix), Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
Klaus (Netflix), Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
Missing Link (United Artists Releasing), Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 (Pixar), Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Production Design
The Irishman, production design: Bob Shaw; set decoration: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, production design: Ra Vincent; set decoration: Nora Sopková
1917, production design: Dennis Gassner; set decoration: Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, production design: Barbara Ling; set decoration: Nancy Haigh
Parasite, production design: Lee Ha-jun; set decoration: Cho Won-woo
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Yang Jinmo
Cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman, Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King, Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
1917, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Costume Design
The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari, Donald Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Wood and David Acord
Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," Toy Story 4, music and lyrics by Randy Newman
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Rocketman, music by Elton John; lyrics by Bernie Taupin
"I'm Standing With You," Breakthrough, music and lyrics by Diane Warren
"Into the Unknown," Frozen II, music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
"Stand Up," Harriet, music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Original Score
Joker, Hildur Gudnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The Neighbors' Window, Marshall Curry
Siria, Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister, Delphine Girard
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter), Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorabl, Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corree
Sister, Siqi Song
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence, Yi Seung-jun and Gary Byung-seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me, John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman, Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt