From Jennifer Lawrence to Sandra Bullock: Oscar-Winning Actresses of the 2010s

Sandra Bullock, Natalie Portman, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Cate Blanchett lead the first half of the decade as the top actresses in Hollywood to bring home the highest acting honor of the Academy Award for best actress. Bullock, Portman and Lawrence each won their first Oscars, while Streep won her third (she has two for best actress and one for best supporting) and Blanchett won her second (she has one for best actress and one for best supporting).

Julianne Moore, Brie Larson, Emma Stone, Frances McDormand and Olivia Colman rounded out the decade with their best actress wins (McDormand won her second best actress honor), making the claim of #OscarsSoWhite highly relevant for the lead category.

Only five actresses of color were recognized in the lead actress category over the decade, with nominations for Gabourey Sidibee, Viola Davis, Quvenzhané Wallis, Ruth Negga and Yalitza Aparicio.

The supporting actress category faired much better in terms of representation with five wins for black actresses including Mo'Nique, Octavia Spencer, Lupita Nyong'o, Viola Davis and Regina King. Other supporting actress Academy Award-winners from the decade were Melissa Leo, Anne Hathaway, Patricia Arquette, Alicia Vikander and Allison Janney.

See all twenty Oscar-winning actresses from the 2010s below.

[Please note all years reference the year the award was presented during the annual ceremony].