Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee 'Green Book'

Though Mahershala Ali's performance brought him his first-ever Golden Globe win, it was composer Kris Bowers who helped the actor embody the genius pianist onscreen.

Bowers, who has worked with big names in the music industry like Kanye West, Jay-Z and Pharrell, had the responsibility of being Ali's feet and hands double when it came to playing the ivory keys.

Bowers also took on the role of learning and recording all of Shirley's music for the film. The pianist and composer spoke to THR about the processes behind his many duties.

"I wanted to make sure I got everything as specific as possible, just to be as representative of Donald Shirley as I could be," he said.

Since Shirley's works had no sheet music, Bowers listened to the numbers, transcribed it all by ear and wrote it out for the other instruments involved in the movie, all within a span of three weeks, he said.

In addition to those duties, Bowers also trained Ali in the basics of piano.

"(Bowers) and I worked together," Ali told THR. "I would follow him as best (as) I could and ... we worked our movie magic."

Farrelly also noted that Ali wanted to understand even the minute details of being a pianist — from how a pianist carries themselves to how they sit down on the piano bench and how they place their arms.

"I wanted to sit down and have lessons and just see how that affected my posture and how I carried myself," Ali said.