Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee 'Roma'

Roma is nominated for 10 Oscars this year: best picture, best actress (Yalitza Aparicio), best supporting actress (Marina de Tavira), best director (Alfonso Cuarón), foreign-language film, best original screenplay (Cuarón), best cinematography (Cuarón, again), best sound mixing, best production design and best sound editing.

The film was very intricately shot and took longer than a decade to get off the ground. Director Alfonso Cuarón spent countless hours trying to depict his childhood in Roma, Mexico City, as authentically as possible — and it clearly paid off in terms of its accolades.

Here are 10 things to know about the Mexican film.