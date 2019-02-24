10 Best-Dressed Men at the 2019 Oscars

11:36 PM 2/24/2019

by Ingrid Schmidt

Jason Momoa, Michael B. Jordan, Rami Malek and Richard E. Grant hit their sartorial marks.

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

The menswear vibe at the 91st Academy Awards was elegant overall, living up to the occasion of Hollywood’s biggest night. But that doesn’t mean boring. Tuxes took on extra personality with the addition of unexpected accessories (Jason Momoa’s velvet hair scrunchie! Mahershala Ali’s Jinnah cap! Stephan James bedazzling diamond brooch!)  

And velvet was the fabric of evening, adding plush texture, sheen and color to otherwise classic looks—Momoa in pale pink, Stephan James in fiery red, Richard E. Grant in burgundy, Henry Golding in black, David Oyelowo in green.

And then there were guys like Rami Malek and Henry Golding who gave the black and white tux a fresh new twist. As Malek’s stylist Ilaria Urbanati says, “They want to still like these photos in 50 years, you know?”

  • Jason Momoa

    A presenter at the awards show, Momoa rocked a pale pink velvet Fendi haute couture tuxedo that his stylist, Jeanne Yang, says was “the last thing that Karl [Lagerfeld] had his hand on with Silvia Fendi” before he passed away on February 19. Fendi also crafted a matching velvet hair scrunchie because Jason “always wants to put his hair back, so we had them specially make him a few….I knew Fendi was about to launch a Sartorial line of men’s suits so I sent a rough mood board a month ago and Silvia Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld ran with it. I knew they would be able to find the perfect shades of pink. My favorite part is the chocolate brown silk lapel and pant stripe!”

  • Richard E. Grant

    Hollywood fashion consultant and THR’s contributing editor for men’s style Andrew Weitz gave the Can You Ever Forgive Me? star and first-time Oscar nominee a red carpet makeover for the occasion. The winning look was a burgundy velvet dinner jacket with gunmetal lapels, a coordinating waist coat, and black trousers from Brunelli Cucinelli with a white bib-front Eton shirt, black bow tie and limited-edition patent leather lace-ups by Berluti. Weitz polished off the look with black onyx and silver Montblanc shirt studs and cuff links.

  • Michael B. Jordan

    In a navy velvet Tom Ford cocktail jacket, white evening shirt, and a classic black bow tie, cummerbund and “cocktail pants” with grosgrain side detail, the Black Panther actor shows that black and blue do go together. He accessorized with a white gold and black onyx stud and cufflink set, and lace-up Gianni evening shoes, also by Tom Ford.

  • Chadwick Boseman

    The Black Panther actor had another superhero style moment in a haute couture look by Givenchy (a sequined jacket with an exaggerated train, a black evening shirt with a flowing neck sash and wide-leg black pants) and Bulgari jewelry.

  • David Oyelowo

    The Selma actor got it right in a green velvet custom tuxedo by Etro with an Anto white wingtip tuxedo shirt. “We know it’s been the year of Wakanda, but I felt it was time to celebrate a real African country, so I’m in the Nigerian colors tonight,” he said on the red carpet.

  • Henry Golding

    The Crazy Rich Asians star took crisp and classic to a whole new level in a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label black velvet tux and a white-on-white-on-white wingtip-collar shirt, vest and bow tie, paired with black patent lace-up shoes, an 18-karat gold, onyx and diamond stud set, and a vintage chained pocket watch.

  • Mahershala Ali

    The best supporting actor winner for Green Book wore a black brocade-patterned jacket and matching vest, black tuxedo trousers, and a white shirt with a vintage jet stone button set on the Mandarin collar, all by the label Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, paired with Christian Louboutin shoes (a mix of patent leather, velvet and suede), a Cartier watch, and Cutler and Gross eyeglasses.

    But the accessory that stood out was a custom-made Gigi Burris hat that was “a play on a Jinnah cap to kick up the tuxedo and give it a little bit of an edge,” says his stylist Van Van Alonso. “He had been sending me lot of photos of hats, some African looks, some fez hats and we decided to go with something that was rounder on the top.”

  • Mark Ronson

    The songwriter and producer rocked the red carpet in a bespoke black Maison Lance by Kyosuke Kunimoto tuxedo with vintage silk piping and a velvet shawl collar and cuffs, paired with an oversize velvet bow tie, Chopard cuff links, and black patent Roger Vivier tuxedo slippers.

  • Rami Malek

    This is how a timeless tux is done. The best actor winner for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody showcases a slim, custom three-piece Saint Laurent tuxedo by Anthony Vaccarello paired with black patent Christian Louboutin shoes and a Cartier watch and cufflinks.

    “The inspiration was a photo of David Bowie in a three-piece tux that Rami gave me and we sent it to Saint Laurent,” says his stylist Ilaria Urbanati. “We made little tweaks because we didn’t want a Windsor collar or a lapel on the vest (that almost looks like a 1970s vest) and he kind of has a Fred Astaire vibe going. I tied the bow tie myself and, even though we always get it perfect, today I had to tie it like ten times--it was very nerve-wracking—because we were rushing.”

  • Stephan James

    The If Beale Street Could Talk actor’s custom three-piece Etro tuxedo in fiery red velvet with a contrasting satin lapel and trim was just right with contrasting pops of white on his shirt and Giuseppi Zanotti boots.