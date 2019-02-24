10 Best-Dressed Men at the 2019 Oscars

The menswear vibe at the 91st Academy Awards was elegant overall, living up to the occasion of Hollywood’s biggest night. But that doesn’t mean boring. Tuxes took on extra personality with the addition of unexpected accessories (Jason Momoa’s velvet hair scrunchie! Mahershala Ali’s Jinnah cap! Stephan James bedazzling diamond brooch!)

And velvet was the fabric of evening, adding plush texture, sheen and color to otherwise classic looks—Momoa in pale pink, Stephan James in fiery red, Richard E. Grant in burgundy, Henry Golding in black, David Oyelowo in green.

And then there were guys like Rami Malek and Henry Golding who gave the black and white tux a fresh new twist. As Malek’s stylist Ilaria Urbanati says, “They want to still like these photos in 50 years, you know?”