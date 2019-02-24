10 Best-Dressed Men at the 2019 Oscars
Jason Momoa, Michael B. Jordan, Rami Malek and Richard E. Grant hit their sartorial marks.
The menswear vibe at the 91st Academy Awards was elegant overall, living up to the occasion of Hollywood’s biggest night. But that doesn’t mean boring. Tuxes took on extra personality with the addition of unexpected accessories (Jason Momoa’s velvet hair scrunchie! Mahershala Ali’s Jinnah cap! Stephan James bedazzling diamond brooch!)
And velvet was the fabric of evening, adding plush texture, sheen and color to otherwise classic looks—Momoa in pale pink, Stephan James in fiery red, Richard E. Grant in burgundy, Henry Golding in black, David Oyelowo in green.
And then there were guys like Rami Malek and Henry Golding who gave the black and white tux a fresh new twist. As Malek’s stylist Ilaria Urbanati says, “They want to still like these photos in 50 years, you know?”
-
Jason Momoa
-
Richard E. Grant
-
Michael B. Jordan
-
Chadwick Boseman
-
David Oyelowo
-
Henry Golding
-
Mahershala Ali
But the accessory that stood out was a custom-made Gigi Burris hat that was “a play on a Jinnah cap to kick up the tuxedo and give it a little bit of an edge,” says his stylist Van Van Alonso. “He had been sending me lot of photos of hats, some African looks, some fez hats and we decided to go with something that was rounder on the top.”
-
Mark Ronson
-
Rami Malek
“The inspiration was a photo of David Bowie in a three-piece tux that Rami gave me and we sent it to Saint Laurent,” says his stylist Ilaria Urbanati. “We made little tweaks because we didn’t want a Windsor collar or a lapel on the vest (that almost looks like a 1970s vest) and he kind of has a Fred Astaire vibe going. I tied the bow tie myself and, even though we always get it perfect, today I had to tie it like ten times--it was very nerve-wracking—because we were rushing.”
-
Stephan James