10 Best Dressed Women at the 2019 Oscars
Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne and Jennifer Lopez top off the list.
Think pink — pale, peony and fuchsia! The evening’s hottest hue was spotted on best-dressed stars such as Gemma Chan, Sarah Paulson, Kacey Musgraves (in Giambattista Valli) and Kiki Layne at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.
But, it wouldn’t be the Oscars without timelessly elegant black and white (perhaps most elegant on winner Regina King) and show-stopping metallics (hello, J. Lo!). Lady Gaga went so far as to channel Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, even wearing the iconic star’s 128.54 carat Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond.
Gemma ChanThe Crazy Rich Asians star wowed in fuchsia taffeta Valentino Haute Couture with Bulgari jewels — emeralds and diamonds — and Jimmy Choos. “It was the first gown we tried on and it was so spectacular that we couldn’t not wear it,” Chan’s stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray tells THR. “The color is so joyful and the silhouette is glorious. It’s everything modern haute couture should be. We had the Jimmy Choo bag and shoes hand-dyed to match.”
Kiki LayneThe If Beale Street Could Talk actress, styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, donned a show-stopping petal pink Atelier Versace gown with Atelier Swarovski jewels. McDonald tells THR: “For Kiki’s first Oscars we wanted a timeless look ... a classic silhouette, youthful color and something slightly editorial in terms of fashion design elements. We loved the oversized fanned bow! It’s so cool and takes a confident woman to carry it."
Jennifer Lopez
The presenter rocked a gold embroidered mirror mosaic gown by Tom Ford (accessorized with Alex Rodriguez also in Tom Ford). Lopez’s stylist Rob Zangardi, of styling duo Rob & Mariel, tells THR: “She looks like a modern day Oscar statuette.”
Lady GagaThe A Star Is Born nominee, styled by Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador, was a modern Audrey Hepburn in Alexander McQueen with a 141-year old Tiffany & Co. cushion-cut yellow diamond (128.54 carats), one of the largest in the world that was last worn by Hepburn for a Breakfast at Tiffany’s publicity shoot. Says Eerebout: “The chance to work with such an amazing piece of design and history tonight is a creative dream come true.”
Sarah Paulson
The presenter was a knockout in a peony pink Brandon Maxwell ball gown with a megawatt Harry Winston diamond collar necklace (55.70 carats). “I saw it and wanted it! We decided to sort of hide the necklace, like how I’d wear a diamond hiding under my t-shirt [everyday],” says Paulson’s stylist Karla Welch.
Emma StoneThe Favourite nominee, styled by Petra Flannery, donned a custom embroidered Louis Vuitton gown with sequins, pearls and beads, which she paired with Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Collection gems to match.
Regina KingThe If Beale Street Could Talk winner, styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, looked elegant in white with classic Chopard diamonds (totaling 77.11 carats) and Christian Louboutin pumps. “I just felt like this film [If Beale Street Could Talk] is about the fabric of America and Oscar de la Renta is an American designer, so I just thought it [this dress] was appropriate,” King said on the red carpet. Adds McDonald of King’s styling duo: “White is iconic. We also loved the detailing on the bust line — we’ve experimented all of awards season with interesting necklines, so we wanted to finish the home stretch with that same element.”
Amy AdamsThe Vice nominee, styled by Petra Flannery, was glamorous in a custom, fully beaded Atelier Versace gown with an Art Deco motif. Final touch? Vintage Cartier diamonds (circa 1930s) for extra sparkle.
Constance Wu
The presenter, styled by Micaela Erlanger, wore a custom pleated tulle dress by Atelier Versace with matching satin platforms and Atelier Swarovski Fine Jewelry including 7.52 carats of created diamonds and 94.52 carats of topaz. “Some bling,” Wu said. Adds Erlanger: “We chose an unexpected bright hue, which really left an impression on us.”
Tessa ThompsonThe presenter, styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, stepped out in an embroidered silk bustier Chanel Haute Couture dress from Karl Lagerfeld’s final collection. The look took 225 hours to create and features 51,500 beaded accents. Bannerman tells THR, “We saw this dress in Paris at the couture show. Tessa was sitting in front of us and when it came down the runway she looked back at us with a nod referencing that she liked the dress — when we had the opportunity to try it on it was a no brainer.” Adds McDonald, “Tessa is quite a fashion star, so we only saw it fitting to honor Karl Lagerfeld at the Oscars ceremony.”