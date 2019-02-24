10 Best Dressed Women at the 2019 Oscars

Think pink — pale, peony and fuchsia! The evening’s hottest hue was spotted on best-dressed stars such as Gemma Chan, Sarah Paulson, Kacey Musgraves (in Giambattista Valli) and Kiki Layne at the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.

But, it wouldn’t be the Oscars without timelessly elegant black and white (perhaps most elegant on winner Regina King) and show-stopping metallics (hello, J. Lo!). Lady Gaga went so far as to channel Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, even wearing the iconic star’s 128.54 carat Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond.