Oscars: A Guide to All 87 Foreign-Language Submissions

DIRECTOR Amr Gamal

This drama tells the story of a Yemeni couple whose marriage plans were put on hold when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates began their military operation against the country's Houthi rebels in 2015. Yemen's first-ever Oscar entry is also reportedly the first feature to be produced, shot and publicly screened in the country since it united in 1990.

This story first appeared in a November stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.