Oscars: Watch the Trailers for All 8 Best Picture Nominees
The 2019 Oscar nominations included eight films in the best picture category.
Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman and box-office hit Black Panther each earned a spot on the best picture list for the 91st Oscars, along with Netflix's Roma, earning the streaming service a historic first best picture nomination.
Also nominated Tuesday morning were Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, A Star Is Born and Vice.
Watch the trailers for all eight best picture nominees below.
-
'BlacKkKlansman'
-
'Black Panther'
-
'Bohemian Rhapsody'
-
'The Favourite'
-
'Green Book'
-
'Roma'
-
'A Star Is Born'
-
'Vice'