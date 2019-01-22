Oscars: Watch the Trailers for All 8 Best Picture Nominees

7:17 AM 1/22/2019

by Annie Howard

The 2019 Oscar nominations included eight films in the best picture category.

'Black Panther'
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman and box-office hit Black Panther each earned a spot on the best picture list for the 91st Oscars, along with Netflix's Roma, earning the streaming service a historic first best picture nomination.

Also nominated Tuesday morning were Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, A Star Is Born and Vice.

Watch the trailers for all eight best picture nominees below.

  • 'BlacKkKlansman'

  • 'Black Panther'

  • 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

  • 'The Favourite'

  • 'Green Book'

  • 'Roma'

  • 'A Star Is Born'

  • 'Vice'