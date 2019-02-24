Oscars: Most Memorable Moments From the 2019 Academy Awards (Updating)
The host-less 2019 Oscars makes history with these memorable moments.
The highly anticipated host-less 2019 Oscars did not disappoint with its share of memorable moments, despite the untraditional format.
Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off the night, rocking out to some of the band's biggest hits, and Keegan Michael-Key appeared by flying umbrella to introduce Bette Midler's performance.
Some of comedy's most beloved actresses — Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph — gave an opening monologue, even though they made sure to remind us that they are not Sunday night's hosts, and Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry showed off their best looks while announcing the winner for best costume design in a movie.
Below, The Hollywood Reporter recaps the best parts from the Oscars — including the most important moments and the night's biggest wins.
-
Queen Opens the Show With Adam Lambert
In honor of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury's biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, and their impending tour dates as a group, the surviving members of classic rock band Queen and Adam Lambert took the stage to open the 91st Academy Awards.
The group started without announcement, diving straight into their hit "We Will Rock You," followed by "We Are the Champions." The star-studded crowd could be seen singing along and dancing in their seats. A closeup of Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez showed them rocking out.
This reboot of Queen, comprised of lead guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert as frontman in place of Mercury, sets out for an American tour this July.
-
Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph Mock Trump, Hollywood During a Not-Monologue
The 2019 Oscars remained hostless from the start, but Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph gave the audience a taste of what the awards show would look like if they had filled the host role.
"We're not your hosts, but we'll stand here a little too long so the people who look at USA Today tomorrow will think that we hosted," said Fey before presenting the award for outstanding supporting actress.
The Saturday Night Live alumnae were the first of many pseudo-hosts presenting throughout the night, as well as the first to take a dig at United States President Donald Trump.
"There is no host tonight, there won't be a popular movie category and Mexico is not paying for the wall," Rudolph said, referring to the $5.7 billion border wall with Mexico that President Trump promised during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Throughout their not-monologue comedy trifecta also made references to Ja Rule's Fyre Festival, Lady Gaga's "Shallow" wail and Netflix's Roma.
"Roma's on Netflix? What's next, my microwave makes a movie?" Fey jeered.
-
Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry Show Off Their Own Costume Designs
Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry did not want to be left out of the category they were announcing at Sunday night's Oscars. To introduce the winner of best costume design this year, these presenters showed up on stage in their best costumes, too.
McCarthy showed off a gown complete with stuffed animals attached to a dramatically long train and a rabbit hand puppet, while Henry sported a mask, a bright red hat and a blue cape atop his own dress.
"A righteous tilt to a hat, the drape of fabric just so," are just two of the qualities of the most effective costume designs, according to Henry.
"These artists create a prestige of textiles with authenticity, yet never distract from the story," McCarthy explained. "Costume designers construct the looks that ground a character to a particular time and place in the subtlest of ways," she finished.
-
Keegan-Michael Key Descends From Ceiling, 'Mary Poppins'-Style
Umbrella in tow, Friends From College actor Keegan-Michael Key dropped from the rafters of the Dolby Theater to introduce the performance of best song nominee "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns.
Broadway legend Bette Midler — introduced by Key as the "divine Ms. M," naturally — performed the ballad, accompanied by the song's composer, Marc Shaiman. Shaiman also penned the lyrics with Scott Wittman.
-
'Wayne's World' Duo Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Present 'Bohemian Rhapsody' for Best Feature
The iconic Wayne's World duo did not miss a beat while presenting Bohemian Rhapsody, which is nominated for best feature tonight.
Their appearance started with a legendary clip from Wayne's World, the one that is referenced as an inside joke in the feature film, showing Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in a carful of guys head-banging to the song "Bohemian Rhapsody."
When the two took the stage, they were screaming, of course, and gained much laughter from the crowd.
"We're not worthy!" the pair shouted. Then, in Wayne's World fashion, they continued.
"Don't hurl, because if you honk, I'll spew," Myers said. "And if you spew, I'll blow chunks," Carvey agreed.
Myers continued, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' played a large part in the success of Wayne's World, due to that brilliant song. We are humbled to be associated with that brilliant song," before the pair announced the contender for best feature.
-
'Period. End of Sentence' Filmmakers Give Emotional Speech About 'Menstrual Equality'
Despite the film's focus on menstruation, Period. End of Sentence director Rayka Zehtabchi was not "crying because I'm on my period" upon accepting the award for best documentary short.
"I can't believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar!" Zehtabchi exclaimed onstage, standing alongside producer Melissa Berton.
The film follows Indian women fighting stigma surrounding menstruation and the work of the Pad Project, started by a group of high schoolers who produce affordable and accessible sanitary pads.
"A period should end a sentence, not a girl's education," Berton said.
-
Spike Lee Accepts 'BlacKkKlansman' Win With Powerful Political Speech
BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee accepted the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, which also marked his first competitive Oscar win. He received much praise from the crowd and gave a powerful speech calling out the complicated racial history of this country.
"The date: the 24th. The month: February, which happens to be the shortest month of the year, which also happens to be Black History Month," Lee began. "The year is 2019. The year is 1619. ... Four-hundred years our ancestors were stolen from Northern Africa and brought to Jamestown, Virginia, enslaved."
He then spoke of his own experience, growing up in America, calling out his grandmother, who lived to "100 years young" and who graduated college despite the fact that her mother was once a slave. According to Lee, she saved 50 years of Social Security checks to put him through college and film school.
"She called me Spikey Poo," he said, to much laughter.
That's when it got political.
"The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let's all mobilize. Let's all be on the right side of history, make the moral choice between love versus hate," Lee finished to an ecstatic crowd.
-
Lady Gaga Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech for "Shallow" Win
After winning a Golden Globe and two Grammys for "Shallow," Lady Gaga took home best original song, adding an Oscar to her earnings.
Accepting alongside co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, Gaga gave an emotional speech, thanking co-star and A Star Is Born director Bradley Cooper.
"There's not a single person on the planet who could have sang this song with me but you," Gaga said.
Gaga beat out "All the Stars" (Black Panther), "I'll Fight" (RBG), "The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns) and "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
"This is hard work, I've worked hard for a long time and it's not about winning, but what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it," Gaga cried. "There's a discipline over passion. It's about how many times you stand up and are brave and keep on going."
Earlier in the night, Gaga and Cooper received a double-standing ovation for their performance of the song Sunday night, one on camera and another during a commercial break — for their performance of the song.