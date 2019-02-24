Oscars: Most Memorable Moments From the 2019 Academy Awards (Updating)

The highly anticipated host-less 2019 Oscars did not disappoint with its share of memorable moments, despite the untraditional format.

Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off the night, rocking out to some of the band's biggest hits, and Keegan Michael-Key appeared by flying umbrella to introduce Bette Midler's performance.

Some of comedy's most beloved actresses — Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph — gave an opening monologue, even though they made sure to remind us that they are not Sunday night's hosts, and Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry showed off their best looks while announcing the winner for best costume design in a movie.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter recaps the best parts from the Oscars — including the most important moments and the night's biggest wins.