Oscars 2019: Complete Guide to Events and Parties (Updating)
Oscar parties will be happening all over Los Angeles in the days leading up to the 91st Academy Awards ceremony. Find out who will be where.
The Oscars may be hostless, but there's no shortage on the party circuit leading up the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday. There are magazine hosts (Vanity Fair's iconic Oscar party will feature editor Radhika Jones), A-list power couples (Jay Z and Beyonce will preside over a second annual late-night affair), pop icons (Madonna is back for a 12th year) and double nominees (Sandy Powell co-hosts Women in Film's annual pre-Oscars gathering). Scroll down for a detailed day-by-day events guide that spotlights gifting lounges, cocktail parties, agency bashes and all the post-telecast parties that will go down after all the awards are handed out.
-
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Raising Our Voices: The Importance of Supporting More Women in Politics
Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills
The pre-Oscars brunch and panel — hosted by Emily’s List — will feature Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Munn, Melissa Fumero and Kimberly Foxx in a discussion moderated by Lisa Ling. Org president Stephanie Schriock will deliver remarks in front of confirmed guests Melissa McCarthy, Felicity Huffman, Iliza Shlesinger, Jaime King, Ashley Rickards and Moran Atias.
21st Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards
Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 5:30 p.m. cocktails, 8:30 p.m. awards ceremony
Kate Walsh hosts the event which will celebrate special honorees Ruth E. Carter (Career Achievement Award), Glenn Close (Spotlight Award), Betty Pecha Madden (Distinguished Service Award) and Ryan Murphy (Distinguished Collaborator Award). Presenters and attendees will include Halle Berry, Sarayu Blue, Michael Chiklis, Wilson Cruz, Ethan Embry, Lou Eyrich, Leslie Grossman, Danai Gurira, Christina Hendricks, Lindsey Kraft, Judith Light, Billie Lourd, Chris Lowell, Sonequa Martin-Green, Mike Miller, Ellen Mirojnick, Lili Mirojnick, Jason O’Mara, Sarah Paulson, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn, Nolan Gerard Funk, Chelah Horsdal and more.
Oscar Week: Documentaries
Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Hosted by Academy documentary branch governors Rory Kennedy and Roger Ross Williams, the event spotlights the documentary race and is part of a series of public programs celebrating nominees across animated feature film, documentary, documentary short, foreign language film, makeup and hairstyling, animated and live action short film categories. Best documentary nominees include Free Solo, Minding the Gap, RBG, Hale County This Morning, This Evening and Of Fathers and Sons.
Vanity Fair and L’Oréal Paris
Ysabel, 945 N. Fairfax Ave., West Hollywood, 7-9 p.m.
New Hollywood party hosted by Krista Smith with Yalitza Aparicio, Henry Golding and Amandla Stenberg.
Icon Mann in Conversation with Saville Row Tailor Ozwald Boateng
H Club LA, 1717 Vine St., Los Angeles, 3-4:30 p.m.
An intimate discussion of Boateng’s life and career. Private and invite only.
Chinese New Year's Celebration
Via Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, 8 p.m.
Piaget, Bottega Veneta and the Chiu family (Dr. Gabriel Chiu, founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc. and philanthropist wife Christine Chiu) are teaming up for cocktails, dinner and a show in "Chinatown" 90210 to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
-
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Oscar Week: Shorts
Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Hosted by Academy short films and feature animation branch governors Jon Bloom and Tom Sito, the event spotlights the race and is part of a series of public programs celebrating nominees across animated feature film, documentary, documentary short, foreign language film, makeup and hairstyling, animated and live action short film categories. The event is sold out.
Swarovski and Mass Beverly Showcase Cocktail Event
Mass Beverly, 9000 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, 7-9 p.m.
Invitation only event featuring Nadja Swarovski and owner Mary Ta toasting the launch of the Brilliance of Design — “an exceptional showcase of Swarovski lighting, architecture and interior solutions alongside Atelier Swarovski Home Décor and jewelry collections.”
VH1 Trailblazer Honors
Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay and singer Rita Ora will be feted at this event that spotlights breakthroughs in female empowerment and human rights this year. Ceremony airs March 8 on VH1 and Logo.
Universal Pictures and Focus Features
Spago, 176 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills
The company partners celebrate nominees from BlacKkKlansman, First Man, Green Book and Mary Queen of Scots. Expect to see Spike Lee, Adam Driver, Peter Farrelly, Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, among others.
Alfre Woodard’s Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree
Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., 7 p.m.
Alfre Woodard hosts a milestone 10th annual gathering for friends, colleagues and peers, presented by Morgan Stanley. Oscar nominated Regina King and African American Film Critics Association award winner Amandla Stenberg will be feted this year. Confirmed to attend are Aja Naomi King, Angela Bassett, Beverly Todd, CCH Pounder, Chandra Wilson, Cynthia Erivo, Edwina Findley, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Jurnee Smollett, Kim Wayans, Lashana Lynch, Loretta Devine, Lorraine Toussaint, Margaret Avery, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Regina Hall, Tina Lifford and Yolonda Ross.
Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala
Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills, 6 p.m.
Global Green hosts its annual gala to raise funds and awareness for programs in climate resiliency in Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, D.C. and other cities. The event will celebrate the organization's 25th anniversary and is expected to draw Tia Mowry, Omarion, Beau Mirchoff, Camila Banus, Amy Smart, Carter Oosterhouse, Kamau Bell, Jon Huertas, and others.
-
Thursday, Feb. 21
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon
Bevery Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., 11 a.m.
The magazine presents its 12th annual celebration of leading ladies in town, this year shining a spotlight on Amandla Stenberg, Jenifer Lewis, KiKi Layne and Regina Hall. Presented by Ford and sponsored by AT&T, the Humanity Connection, Geico, L’Oreal Paris, Walmart and Warner Bros.
Doris Bergman’s 11th Annual Oscar Style Lounge
Fig & Olive, 8490 Melrose Place, West Hollywood, 10 a.m.
Sponsors include Buywine.com and Precious Vodka while brand partners include Art Lewin Bespoke Suits & Tuxedos, Sue Wong Couture Gowns & Fragrance.
MACRO Pre-Oscars Party
Casita Hollywood, 1323 N. Highland Ave., 9 p.m.
This invitation only celebration fetes nominees and notable artists of color this awards season and is hosted by Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King.
Verve
Norah, 8279 Santa Monica Blvd., 7:30pm
The agency hosts its annual bash for nominated clients, execs, agents and friends of the agency. The agency will raise a glass to nominated clients Brian Currie, writer/producer of Green Book, and Peter Ramsey, director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Takashi Murakami Opening
Gagosian Beverly Hills, 456 N. Camden Dr., Beverly Hills
Exhibition launch for the well-known Japanese contemporary artist. Gagosian's Oscar week events are always an A-list affair. Expect to see many boldfaced names making the rounds to check out Murakami's work including two large sculptures. Murakami is expected to attend.
Oscar Week: Foreign Language Film
Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Hosted by Academy foreign language film award executive committee chairs Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann, the event spotlights the race and is part of a series of public programs celebrating nominees across animated feature film, documentary, documentary short, foreign language film, makeup and hairstyling, animated and live action short film categories. Best foreign language film nominees include Capernaum, Never Look Away, Shoplifters, Cold War and Roma.
Vanity Fair + Lancome Paris
Soho House, 9200 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 7-10 p.m.
Radhika Jones, Ava DuVernay and Zendaya team up to host a special Women in Hollywood event that will benefit Time's Up. With special thanks to Belvedere Vodka.
Cadillac Oscar Celebration
Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 8 p.m.
The official automotive sponsor of the Oscars hosts this annual pre-awards event which will feature beats by celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce. More information to come ...
ICM Partners
Private residence of longtime agent Hildy Gottlieb and husband Walter Hill, Beverly Hills, 8-11 p.m.
The agency celebrates its clients who, together, snagged 15 nominations in the Oscar race this year. Possible attendees include those nominees like Spike Lee, Olivia Colman and Guy Nattiv.
14th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards
Bad Robot, 1221 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica
Melissa McCarthy, recipient of an Oscar Wilde Award in 2012, will present The Wife star Glenn Close with an award. Also feted that night will be Aidan Gillen while Irish band Vinci will perform. J.J. Abrams will serve as the night’s emcee.
Hollywood for Science Gala
Private estate of Jeanne and Tony Pritzker, 6:45 p.m.
UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability presents its annual gala, this year honoring Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bündchen for their environmental activism. Hosted by IoES Global Fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby, event co-hosts include Lawrence Bender and Alexandria Jackson. Auctioneer Simon de Pury will supervise the festivities and proceeds benefit IoES and its initiatives.
ICON MANN Power 150 Dinner
Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills
Feted at the invite-only, SAG-AFTRA-sponsored dinner will be Samuel L. Jackson, Ruth E. Carter and Spike Lee. The theme of the event is “Moving Culture Through Excellence.”
-
Friday, Feb. 22
56th Annual ICG Publicists Awards
Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills
More than 900 industry insiders are expected at this year's luncheon, which honors campaigns in film and television, press awards for domestic and international media, still photography and more. Top awards will go to Jamie Lee Curtis (Lifetime Achievement Award), Jon M. Chu (Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award) and Greg Berlanti (Television Showman of the Year). Other awards include the Henri Bollinger Award, the Les Mason Award and the Bob Yeager Award for community service. Awards chair this year is Tim Menke with Sheryl Main serving as co-chair.
Debbie Durkin’s EcoLuxe Lounge
Stardust Penthouse, Beverly Hilton Hotel, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 12-6 p.m. with champagne brunch service from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Durkin returns with her 12th annual luxury gifting suite to feature CBD products, an IV therapy bar and more. Nominees, presenters and stars of TV and film are expected, as are Super Bowl winning players from the New England Patriots. The charity partner on the event is Preserve Our Wild, a non-profit started by Lady Victoria Hervey, aimed to protecting endangered wildlife and putting a stop on animal cruelty.
Nathalie Dubois DPA Gifting Lounge
Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard, 11461 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
The schedule: Friday, Feb. 22, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Celebrity and talent gifting including trips to Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa and Soori Bali along with brands Haas Wellness Center, Chimere diamonds, Lisa Young Lee’s “reiki infused” jewelry, Fallen Stars’ rough diamonds, Geek Eyewear, Hue products for men, and Jacqueline Piotaz Swiss skin care, among many more.
Shadow and Act’s Rising Awards
Private location, Los Angeles, 11:30 a.m.
Shadow and Act (Blavity Inc.’s entertainment brand) introduces a new award series that will celebrate 32 rising actors, actresses, executives, creators and behind-the-scenes talents. Barry Jenkins is on board to deliver the keynote while Kendall Kyndall and Jasmine Luv are on board to host. Honorees include Lil Rel, Marcus Scribner, Alana Mayo, Franklin Leonard, Jermaine Johnson, Jon Gist, Ben Cory Jones, Apuje Kalu, Jennifer Austin and Larry Sims, among many others. The Rising Awards ceremony will feature a special brunch for honorees and other Hollywood notables. Once the brunch and awards ceremony concludes, Shadow And Act will hosts a day party open to the public with complimentary eats from Comfort LA, as well as a Henna tattoo station, cigar rolling station, hookah and interactive photo activations.
Salute the Canadians
Official Residence of Canada, 165 South Muirfield Road, Los Angeles, 4-6 p.m.
Consul General of Canada Mr. Zaib Shaikh and Telefilm Canada are hosting this special reception for nominees who hail from north of the border. Confirmed to attend are nominees Domee Shi, David Fine, Trevor Jimenez, Jeremy Comte and Marianne Farley. Guests will dine on short rib sliders, short-grain rice with scallops, mini-mac-and-cheese, shrimp ceviche, lemon and strawberry shortcakes, pecan shortbread and short crust pastry fruit tarts, plus a featured cocktail — the Short Stack (Canadian rye whiskey, Canadian maple syrup and fresh lemon juice).
Atelier Swarovski Fine Jewelry Luncheon
Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills
Atelier Swarovski celebrates conscious luxury with an invite only luncheon hosted by Nadja Swarovski.
Vanity Fair + Genesis
Cecconi's, 8764 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood
The magazine and luxury car maker team up to toast the cast of Bohemian Rhapsody.
Rafi’s Choice Gift Lounge
Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Gifting spot presented by T.A.O. Social Media and featuring exotic vacations, cultural experiences, spa treatments, jewelry and more.
CAA
San Vicente Bungalows, 845 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood
The agency hosts its annual bash for nominated clients, agents and friends of the agency. Beats by DJ Rashida. Expect to see nominees like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy, Bradley Cooper and others.
WME
Private residence, Beverly Hills, 7:30 p.m.
The agency hosts its annual bash for nominated clients, agents and friends of the agency. Beats by celeb DJ Michelle Pesce. Expect to see nominees clients like Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Amy Adams, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Mahershala Ali, Richard E. Grant and Adam McKay and others.
United Talent Agency
Sunset Tower, 8358 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 8 p.m.
A private party in celebration of the agency's nominated clients which include Viggo Mortensen, Marina de Tavira, Brad Bird, Wes Anderson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Matty Libatique, the Coen Brothers, Nicole Holofcener and Tony McNamara and others.
Women in Film Oscar Party Celebration
Spring Place Beverly Hills, 9800 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 6 p.m.
WIF LA returns to the Oscar weekend calendar with a 12th annual event presented by Max Mara with additional support from Chloe Wine Collection, Stella Artois and Cadillac. Co-hosted by double nominee Sandy Powell (The Favourite, Mary Poppins Returns) and Oscar winning producer Cathy Schulman, expected guests include nominees Betsy West, Ceci Dempsey, Deborah Davis, Diane Quon, Diane Warren, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Fiona Crombie, Gabriela Rodriguez, Glenn Close, Hannah Beachler, Joslyn Barnes, Julie Cohen, Kate Biscoe, Kathy Lucas, Lee Magiday, Lynette Howell Taylor, Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Nina Hartstone, Olivia Colman, Pamela Goldammer, Patricia DeHaney, Rayka Zehtabchi, Shannon Dill and Su Kim. Other VIPs: nominees Willem Dafoe, Spike Lee, and Pawel Pawlikowski along with Amy Landecker, Erika Christensen, Felicity Huffman, Garcelle Beauvais, Lashana Lynch, Joanna Kulig, Rachel Morrison, William H. Macy and more.
-
Saturday, Feb. 23
Oscar Week: Animated Features
Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 10 a.m.
Hosted by Academy short films and feature animation branch governor Bonnie Arnold, the event spotlights the race and is part of a series of public programs celebrating nominees. Best animated feature nominees include Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse.
Film Independent Spirit Awards
1550 Pacific Coast Highway Lot 1 North, Santa Monica, cocktails at 11 a.m., awards show begins at 1:30 p.m., awards show ends at 4:30 p.m.
Hosted by Aubrey Plaza, the biggest party in the indie film world goes down under the big white tent with the ceremony airing live exclusively on IFC.
IFC Films's Post Spirit Awards Party
41 Ocean Club, 1541 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, 4-7 p.m.
In partnership with Tullamore D.E.W., IFC Films hosts a lively bash following the big show on the beach. Expected to be making the rounds are co-president Lisa Schwartz, IFC Films evp of acquisitions Arianna Bocco, IFC Films senior vp IFC Center John Vanco, Spirit Awards nominee Carey Mulligan, Spirit Awards nominee Diego Garcia, Wildlife co-writer Zoey Kazan and more.
UCLA Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel and Celebration in Partnership with Swarovski
James Bridges Theater, 235 Charles E Young Dr. West, Los Angeles, 2-5 p.m.
The 9th annual event will be presented in partnership with Swarovski celebrating costume design and featuring the designers nominated for the Academy Awards. Tickets here.
Oscar Week: Makeup and Hairstyling
Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 3 p.m.
Hosted by Academy makeup artists and hairstylists branch governors Kathryn L. Blondell, Lois Burwell and Leonard Engelman, the event spotlights the race and is part of a series of public programs celebrating nominees. In Oscar Week’s final public event, the nominees in the category (schedules permitting) will reveal the secrets behind their on-screen work. Photographs, appliances, molds, wigs and other items will be on display in the lobby. Makeup and hairstyling nominees include Border, Mary Queen of Scots and Vice.
German Films and Villa Aurora’s German Oscar Nominees Party
Villa Aurora, 520 Paseo Miramar, Pacific Palisades, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The annual event toasts German nominees. This year, expected to attend are the team from Never Look Away, director of photography Caleb Deschanel and the team from Fathers and Sons.
Charles Finch and Chanel
Polo Lounge at Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Finch and the luxury fashion house return with their 11th annual pre-Oscars dinner. The VIP, invite-only affair is expected to draw such A-listers as Kristen Stewart, Pharrell Williams, Rachel Weisz, Rami Malek, Regina King, Idris Elba, Mick Jagger, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Henry Golding, Jared Harris, Michael Keaton, Minnie Driver, Shailene Woodley, Tessa Thompson, André Balazs, Cassandra Grey, Cassian Elwes, Derek Blasberg, Oliver Stone, Kelly Sawyer and Julian Schnabel and others.
Sony Pictures Classics Annual Pre-Academy Awards Dinner
STK LA, W Hollywood, 930 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles
Sponsored by Maestro Dobel Tequila and STK LA, SPC co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard host nominees Glenn Close, Caleb Deschanel and the teams from Capernaum and Never Look Away, among others.
Jim Rygiel and Stephen Castor’s 3rd Annual Pre-Oscar Party
Private residence, Beverly Hills, 8 p.m.
The event — hosted with Its Just Us Productions — celebrates this year’s nominees along with China’s partnerships in the film business.
ICON MANN + Moet Hennessy Private Tasting Experience
H Club LA, 1717 Vine St., Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. formal seated dinner
MPTF's Annual 'Night Before' Party
Academy Awards nominees and presenters party with a starry host committee all to benefit the Motion Picture Television Fund. Music by celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce. Details to come...
-
Sunday, Feb. 24
91s Annual Academy Awards
Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., 5 p.m.
The Governors Ball
Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, 8 p.m.
Academy governor Lois Burwell, event producer Cheryl Cecchetto and master chef Wolfgang Puck are teaming to create this year’s Governors Ball, which will host 1,500 invited guests. According to the event breakdown, the theme this year is “Filmscapes” featuring “a compilation of images from world cinema, orchestrated with live soundtracks and instrumental movie songs to accompany live projected films.” Sequoia Productions, back for a 30th consecutive year with boss Cheryl Cecchetto, are working closely with Burwell on conception, execution and management. Chef Puck is creating more than 60 dishes including smoked salmon Oscars, potato and caviar 2.0, and winter truffle baked cavatappi and cheese. Drink sponsors include Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, Francis Ford Coppola Wines and Tequila Don Julio. Mark’s Garden is once again handling the floral design.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
The magazine — led by Radhika Jones — returns to the 90210 this year for another iconic party to celebrate this year's Academy Awards. More details on the way...
Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 27th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
West Hollywood Park, 647 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood
Sir Elton John and partner David Furnish are hosting the EJAF’s annual party, presented this year for the first time with presenting sponsor IMDb. For a 15th year, chef Wayne Elias and Crumble Catering will design and prepare the menu. For the first time, IMDb will broadcast its annual IMDb LIVE streaming companion show from the event, co-hosted by Aisha Tyler and Dave Karger, offering viewers four hours of conversation and coverage. Alexander Gilkes of Paddle8 returns to conduct the evening’s highly anticipated live auction. DJ Johnny Dynell will close out the program with handling dance party spinning duties.The Killers will perform. Cadillac and TheBluefish have partnered with EJAF as the evening’s co-sponsors; Fin Gray and Michael Melnick, Fred Latsko, and Bob and Tamar Manoukian are associate sponsors. Wines will be presented by Domaine Bertaud Belieu.
Warner Bros. Pictures Post-Oscar Party
San Vicente Bungalows, 845 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood
The studio will host a private, invite only exclusive celebration (with beats by celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce) to toast its nine Oscar nominations — eight for A Star is Born (best picture, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best screenplay, best song, best cinematography and best sound mixing) and one for Ready Player One (best visual effects). More details to come...
Fox Post-Oscar Party
Hollywood Athletic Club, 6525 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
Fox Searchlight and 20th Century Fox will celebrate a combined 20 nominations — 10 notices for The Favourite, three for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and two for the animated Isle of Dogs. Fox snagged five noms for Bohemian Rhapsody. Expect to see stars like Rami Malek, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman and others dancing to music at the party will be handled by Alex Merrell.
Jay Z’s Gold Party
Location unknown
Jay Z returns with a late-night and (likely) star-studded, post Oscar’s Gold Party, now in its second year. At the inaugural bash in 2018, Jay and Beyonce took over the Chateau Marmont’s garage, which was transformed into a late night lounge. Guests at the no-press-no-photos party included Tracee Elliss Ross, Michael B. Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Mindy Kaling, Leonardo DiCaprio, Stevie Wonder, Dave Chappelle, Drake, Tobey Maguire and others. THR has learned that chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park, one of the world’s most celebrated culinary icons, will create this year’s menu which is said to include caviar by the gallon, truffle quesadillas, upscale chicken & waffles and Jay Z’s prestige Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) Brut Gold champagne.
Netflix Post-Oscar Party
Details TBD...
Madonna
Guy Oseary's private residence, Beverly Hills, late night
The iconic pop superstar has managed to host one of the most exclusive post-Oscars events for 12 years running. No press, no photographers, all A-listers and sometimes a barefoot Madonna is said to take center stage on the dance floor surrounded by nominees, winners and friends (like Kim Kardashian, who attended last year).
Mercedes-Benz USA’s Official Oscars Viewing Party
Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills, 4-10 p.m.
Expected to attend are Anthony Anderson, Anne Winters, Billy Eichner, Camille Grammar, Charli XCX, Chrissy Metz, Calum Worthy, Dan Stevens, David Alan Grier, Diablo Cody, Estelle, Gabrielle Union, Gregory Siff, Ian Reed Kesler, Jeanine Mason, Karamo Brown, Kelly Rowland, Lilan Bowden, Loni Love , Martha Stewart, Mykelti Williamson, Navid Negahban, Quincy Jones, Ron ‘Meta World Peace’ Artest, Sherri Shepard, Taryn Manning, Terry Crews, Tracee Ellis Ross and Trent Garret.
Byron Allen and Entertainment Studios
Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., 3:30 p.m.
Allen and his company host the third annual Oscar gala and viewing party. Oscar winner Jamie Foxx will host the event which will also feature a performance by EGOT winner John Legend. The event benefits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
4th Annual Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner, Icon Awards and Party
Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
Roger and Lynn Neal, founder and chairman of the annual Oscar night event, team with Maryanne and Thomas Lai to present a full program in the new location after being held at the Hollywood Museum for three years. Entertainment will include live recording artist Roger Neal (not to be confused with the organizer) and his dancers, Richard Halpern’s Hollywood Cavalcade, and Howard Hewett of Shalamar. Icon Awards will also be presented to honorees Loretta Swit, Robert Forster, Margaret Avery, Lainie Kazan, Ernie Hudson, Bernie Kopell, Frank Stallone, and Kira Reed Lorsch. Confirmed to attend are Peter Farrelly, Tony McNamara, Erick Beckman, David Jesteadt, Mamoru Hosoda, Yuichiro Saito, Joe Cortese, Patrick Don, Ethan Van der Ryn, Eric Aadahl, Emma Eliza Regan, Steve Kingston, Bryce Nielson and Tan Kheng Hua. Charity partners include Environmental Charter Schools, Love From Music City, the Hollywood Museum and the Robert H. Lorsch Foundation.
Griot Gala Oscars After Party
District by Hannah An, 8772 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
The House of Rémy Martin presents XO Opulent, a toast to diversity and inclusion by celebrating talent, influencers and industry insiders at this black-tie event. Oscar nominated talent expected to attend. Rémy Martin will host an interactive tasting experience with a exclusive Rémy XO Opulence lounge where guests will be treated to $2000 gift bags. The indoor-outdoor setting will feature DJ Maad, and a curated Ccustacean family menu, five premium open bars with specialty cocktails, a custom menu, a vape lounge with curated CBD & cannabis treats.
Oscars Viewing Party
W Hollywood, 6250 Hollywood Blvd., 5 p.m.
The hotel celebrates Hollywood’s biggest night of the year by broadcasting live across 30-foot screens as part of the new “Scene at Station” screening series. The event will also feature a curated menu of cocktails and light bites.
Oscars Viewing Party
Public Kitchen & Bar, Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 6:30-10 p.m.
The hotel’s dining spot hosts a special viewing event accessible with a reservation and $195 per person which includes a four-course prix-fixe menu and Moët & Chandon toast. Seating is limited but viewing is not courtesy of six large televisions showing the telecast.