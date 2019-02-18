Oscars 2019: Complete Guide to Events and Parties (Updating)

91s Annual Academy Awards

Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., 5 p.m.

The Governors Ball

Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, 8 p.m.

Academy governor Lois Burwell, event producer Cheryl Cecchetto and master chef Wolfgang Puck are teaming to create this year’s Governors Ball, which will host 1,500 invited guests. According to the event breakdown, the theme this year is “Filmscapes” featuring “a compilation of images from world cinema, orchestrated with live soundtracks and instrumental movie songs to accompany live projected films.” Sequoia Productions, back for a 30th consecutive year with boss Cheryl Cecchetto, are working closely with Burwell on conception, execution and management. Chef Puck is creating more than 60 dishes including smoked salmon Oscars, potato and caviar 2.0, and winter truffle baked cavatappi and cheese. Drink sponsors include Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, Francis Ford Coppola Wines and Tequila Don Julio. Mark’s Garden is once again handling the floral design.



Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

The magazine — led by Radhika Jones — returns to the 90210 this year for another iconic party to celebrate this year's Academy Awards. More details on the way...

Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 27th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

West Hollywood Park, 647 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood

Sir Elton John and partner David Furnish are hosting the EJAF’s annual party, presented this year for the first time with presenting sponsor IMDb. For a 15th year, chef Wayne Elias and Crumble Catering will design and prepare the menu. For the first time, IMDb will broadcast its annual IMDb LIVE streaming companion show from the event, co-hosted by Aisha Tyler and Dave Karger, offering viewers four hours of conversation and coverage. Alexander Gilkes of Paddle8 returns to conduct the evening’s highly anticipated live auction. DJ Johnny Dynell will close out the program with handling dance party spinning duties.The Killers will perform. Cadillac and TheBluefish have partnered with EJAF as the evening’s co-sponsors; Fin Gray and Michael Melnick, Fred Latsko, and Bob and Tamar Manoukian are associate sponsors. Wines will be presented by Domaine Bertaud Belieu.

Warner Bros. Pictures Post-Oscar Party

San Vicente Bungalows, 845 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood

The studio will host a private, invite only exclusive celebration (with beats by celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce) to toast its nine Oscar nominations — eight for A Star is Born (best picture, best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best screenplay, best song, best cinematography and best sound mixing) and one for Ready Player One (best visual effects). More details to come...

Fox Post-Oscar Party

Hollywood Athletic Club, 6525 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Fox Searchlight and 20th Century Fox will celebrate a combined 20 nominations — 10 notices for The Favourite, three for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and two for the animated Isle of Dogs. Fox snagged five noms for Bohemian Rhapsody. Expect to see stars like Rami Malek, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman and others dancing to music at the party will be handled by Alex Merrell.

Jay Z’s Gold Party

Location unknown

Jay Z returns with a late-night and (likely) star-studded, post Oscar’s Gold Party, now in its second year. At the inaugural bash in 2018, Jay and Beyonce took over the Chateau Marmont’s garage, which was transformed into a late night lounge. Guests at the no-press-no-photos party included Tracee Elliss Ross, Michael B. Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Mindy Kaling, Leonardo DiCaprio, Stevie Wonder, Dave Chappelle, Drake, Tobey Maguire and others. THR has learned that chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park, one of the world’s most celebrated culinary icons, will create this year’s menu which is said to include caviar by the gallon, truffle quesadillas, upscale chicken & waffles and Jay Z’s prestige Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) Brut Gold champagne.

Netflix Post-Oscar Party

Details TBD...

Madonna

Guy Oseary's private residence, Beverly Hills, late night

The iconic pop superstar has managed to host one of the most exclusive post-Oscars events for 12 years running. No press, no photographers, all A-listers and sometimes a barefoot Madonna is said to take center stage on the dance floor surrounded by nominees, winners and friends (like Kim Kardashian, who attended last year).

Mercedes-Benz USA’s Official Oscars Viewing Party

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills, 4-10 p.m.

Expected to attend are Anthony Anderson, Anne Winters, Billy Eichner, Camille Grammar, Charli XCX, Chrissy Metz, Calum Worthy, Dan Stevens, David Alan Grier, Diablo Cody, Estelle, Gabrielle Union, Gregory Siff, Ian Reed Kesler, Jeanine Mason, Karamo Brown, Kelly Rowland, Lilan Bowden, Loni Love , Martha Stewart, Mykelti Williamson, Navid Negahban, Quincy Jones, Ron ‘Meta World Peace’ Artest, Sherri Shepard, Taryn Manning, Terry Crews, Tracee Ellis Ross and Trent Garret.

Byron Allen and Entertainment Studios

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., 3:30 p.m.

Allen and his company host the third annual Oscar gala and viewing party. Oscar winner Jamie Foxx will host the event which will also feature a performance by EGOT winner John Legend. The event benefits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

4th Annual Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner, Icon Awards and Party

Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Roger and Lynn Neal, founder and chairman of the annual Oscar night event, team with Maryanne and Thomas Lai to present a full program in the new location after being held at the Hollywood Museum for three years. Entertainment will include live recording artist Roger Neal (not to be confused with the organizer) and his dancers, Richard Halpern’s Hollywood Cavalcade, and Howard Hewett of Shalamar. Icon Awards will also be presented to honorees Loretta Swit, Robert Forster, Margaret Avery, Lainie Kazan, Ernie Hudson, Bernie Kopell, Frank Stallone, and Kira Reed Lorsch. Confirmed to attend are Peter Farrelly, Tony McNamara, Erick Beckman, David Jesteadt, Mamoru Hosoda, Yuichiro Saito, Joe Cortese, Patrick Don, Ethan Van der Ryn, Eric Aadahl, Emma Eliza Regan, Steve Kingston, Bryce Nielson and Tan Kheng Hua. Charity partners include Environmental Charter Schools, Love From Music City, the Hollywood Museum and the Robert H. Lorsch Foundation.

Griot Gala Oscars After Party

District by Hannah An, 8772 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

The House of Rémy Martin presents XO Opulent, a toast to diversity and inclusion by celebrating talent, influencers and industry insiders at this black-tie event. Oscar nominated talent expected to attend. Rémy Martin will host an interactive tasting experience with a exclusive Rémy XO Opulence lounge where guests will be treated to $2000 gift bags. The indoor-outdoor setting will feature DJ Maad, and a curated Ccustacean family menu, five premium open bars with specialty cocktails, a custom menu, a vape lounge with curated CBD & cannabis treats.

Oscars Viewing Party

W Hollywood, 6250 Hollywood Blvd., 5 p.m.

The hotel celebrates Hollywood’s biggest night of the year by broadcasting live across 30-foot screens as part of the new “Scene at Station” screening series. The event will also feature a curated menu of cocktails and light bites.

Oscars Viewing Party

Public Kitchen & Bar, Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 6:30-10 p.m.

The hotel’s dining spot hosts a special viewing event accessible with a reservation and $195 per person which includes a four-course prix-fixe menu and Moët & Chandon toast. Seating is limited but viewing is not courtesy of six large televisions showing the telecast.