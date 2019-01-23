Oscars: Lady Gaga, Rami Malek and 6 More Land First-Ever Acting Nominations
The nominations list welcomed in eight fresh faces to the acting categories for the 2019 Academy Awards race.
The race for the golden statuettes is now underway, with Oscar novices joining the fray along with past nominees.
On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the full list of nominees for all categories for the 2019 Oscar Awards. Though the list comprised names and faces already familiar to the Oscars stage, 2019 contenders include first-time nominees with notable performances, including Lady Gaga, Rami Malek and Regina King.
Read on to learn more about the eight Oscar first-timers in this year's race.
-
Rami Malek
Best Actor, 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
In playing Queen's Freddy Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek became somebody to love and somebody to watch out for in the 2019 Oscars race.
In the biopic directed by Bryan Singer, Malek transforms into the rock icon responsible for hits like "Another One Bites the Dust" and "Bohemian Rhapsody." Like many other Oscar contenders, Malek will head into the February awards show with wins and nominations from other ceremonies and organizations, including the Golden Globes, SAG and BAFTA, already in hand.
-
Lady Gaga
Best Actress, 'A Star Is Born'
The 2019 Academy Awards wouldn't be Lady Gaga's first time in the awards circuit. A name and face known in the music industry, the pop star turned Oscar nominee has garnered awards that recognize her for both musical and acting achievements. Before playing Ally, the titular star of A Star is Born, Gaga has already achieved the awards and accolades her fictional character strives for. (While she was nominated for best original song in 2016, this marks her first-ever acting nom from the Academy.)
Gaga is also up for an Oscar award for best original song with the A Star Is Born anthem "Shallow." She is the second person to receive both acting and song credits for the same film, after Mary J. Blige and her work in Mudbound in 2018. Coming into the 2019 Oscars, Lady Gaga has taken home both Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards wins.
-
Olivia Colman
Best Actress, 'The Favourite'
As Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favourite, Olivia Colman is among the 2019 Academy Awards' first-time nominees.
In the movie, Colman plays the complex, affection-seeking and bunny-loving Queen of Great Britain. Prior to the 2019 Oscar Awards, Colman has already won and received nominations from multiple shows in the awards circuit, including the Golden Globes, BAFTAS and SAGs for her work, as the film's leading actress.
-
Yalitza Aparicio
Best Actress, 'Roma'
Yalitzia Aparicio, who plays Cleo in Netflix's Roma, has made history with her first-time Oscar nomination.
With her debut in the Alfonso Curon-directed drama, Aparicio is the first Mexican Indigenous actor to be nominated for an Oscar. Aparicio's first Oscar nomination also happens to be for her first feature film role.
Additionally, Aparicio is the second actress nominated for a debut performance in a spoken language other than English, following Catalina Sandino Moreno, who set the precedent with her work in 2004's Maria Full of Grace.
[readmore: 1176330]
-
Marina de Tavira
Best Supporting Actress, 'Roma'
Though Marina de Tavira has credits in titles including Cómplices and Niebla de Culpa, de Tavira's work as Seniora Sofia in Roma has gained the actress her first-ever Oscar nomination.
In the Netflix original, de Tavira stars as the mother of four and the matron of the household where Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) works as one of the family's maids. The 2019 Oscar nod is the only nomination de Tavira has received for her work in Roma.
-
Regina King
Best Supporting Actress, 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
With more than 20 years of television and film credits, Regina King has finally secured her first Oscar nomination. King's performance as Sharon Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk makes for one of the three nominations the Berry Jenkins-directed film has received for the 2019 Oscars race.
In the film, King plays the concerned mother of Tish Rivers (Kiki Layne) who intends to help her daughter care for her baby and cope with the false arrest of Fonny, played by Stephan James.
Though this is King's first Oscar nomination for the role, she brought home a Golden Globe for the part.
-
Sam Elliott
Best Supporting Actor, 'A Star Is Born'
Though his acting career started 1967 (with an uncredited role), Sam Elliott received his first Oscar nomination decades later for his performance in A Star Is Born.
Elliott plays Bobby, the worried and wise older brother of country music star Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper), hoping to save his younger sibling from the throes of addiction. The actor has also received a SAG Awards nomination for the same role.
-
Adam Driver
Best Supporting Actor, 'BlacKkKlansman'
The Girls and Star Wars alumnus received his first Oscar nomination for his performance as Flip Zimmerman in BlacKkKlansman.
Basing his performance off the experiences of the real-life Flip Zimmerman, Driver plays a white officer who helps fellow cop Ron Stallworth in infiltrating a Colorado chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.
Driver has yet to win for his role in the Spike Lee joint, but has received multiple nominations for award shows including the Golden Globes and the SAGs.