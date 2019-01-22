Oscars: Listen to All the Best Original Song Nominees
The best original song category gave Grammy-winning artists like Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Mark Ronson their first Oscar nominations.
Songs from Black Panther, R.B.G., Mary Poppins Returns, A Star Is Born and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs all earned Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning.
Listen to them below.
-
"All the Stars"
Performed by Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Written by Kendrick Lamar, Sounwave, SZA and Anthony Tiffith, the hit single from the Black Panther soundtrack earned all four artists their first Oscar nomination. Sounwave and Anthony Tiffith are both Grammy-award winning artists, in addition to Kendrick Lamar who has twelve career Grammy awards to date. SZA also has multiple Grammy nominations.
-
"I'll Fight"
Performed by Jennifer Hudson
The R.B.G. title track marks Diane Warren's tenth Oscar nomination for best original song.
-
"The Place Where Lost Things Go"
Performed by Emily Blunt
The original song for Mary Poppins Returns earned Marc Shaiman his seventh Oscar nomination and Scott Wittman his first. Both men are Grammy-nominated artists.
-
"Shallow"
Performed by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga
The hit song from A Star Is Born earned three song writers their first Oscar nominations, including Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. Lady Gaga was previously nominated for best original song and also earned a best actress nomination this year. Rossomando and Wyatt are Grammy-nominated artists, while Ronson has five career Grammys and Gaga has six.
-
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings"
Performed by Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson
This is the first Oscar nomination for both Dave Rawlings and Gillian Welch for their song for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Welch previously won a Grammy for album of the year for O Brother, Where Art Thou?