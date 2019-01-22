Oscars: Watch the Trailers for the Best Foreign-Language Film Nominees
The 2019 Oscar nominations included five films in the category, with 'Roma,' 'Cold War' and 'Never Look Away' earning multiple nominations.
Mexico's Roma scored a total of 10 Oscar nominations, including best foreign-language film, along with best picture, best actress, best supporting actress, best director and best cinematography.
For best foreign-language film, it will vie with Poland's Cold War, which picked up a total of three nominations, also including best director and best cinematography, and Germany's Never Look Away, which earned a best cinematography nomination as well.
Watch the trailers for those three films, along with the other two foreign-language nominees — Lebanon's Capernaum and Japan's Shoplifters — below.
-
'Capernaum'
-
'Cold War'
-
'Never Look Away'
-
'Roma'
-
'Shoplifters'