Oscars: Watch the Trailers for the Best Foreign-Language Film Nominees

8:27 AM 1/22/2019

by Annie Howard

The 2019 Oscar nominations included five films in the category, with 'Roma,' 'Cold War' and 'Never Look Away' earning multiple nominations.

Mexico's Roma scored a total of 10 Oscar nominations, including best foreign-language film, along with best picture, best actress, best supporting actress, best director and best cinematography.

For best foreign-language film, it will vie with Poland's Cold War, which picked up a total of three nominations, also including best director and best cinematography, and Germany's Never Look Away, which earned a best cinematography nomination as well.

Watch the trailers for those three films, along with the other two foreign-language nominees — Lebanon's Capernaum and Japan's Shoplifters — below.

  • 'Capernaum'

  • 'Cold War'

  • 'Never Look Away'

  • 'Roma'

  • 'Shoplifters'