Oscars: Watch the Trailers for the Best Foreign-Language Film Nominees

Mexico's Roma scored a total of 10 Oscar nominations, including best foreign-language film, along with best picture, best actress, best supporting actress, best director and best cinematography.

For best foreign-language film, it will vie with Poland's Cold War, which picked up a total of three nominations, also including best director and best cinematography, and Germany's Never Look Away, which earned a best cinematography nomination as well.

Watch the trailers for those three films, along with the other two foreign-language nominees — Lebanon's Capernaum and Japan's Shoplifters — below.