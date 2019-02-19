Oscars: Who Will Win, Who Should Win

WILL WIN: Roma

Presumptive frontrunners Roma and Green Book each won top prizes at major precursor awards (DGA, BAFTA and BFCA versus PGA and the Golden Globes, respectively), but are divisive (Roma would be the first non-English or Netflix winner and Green Book has been mired in controversy). The Academy’s preferential ballot is intended to select a movie most that most people at least like, and could swing things to timely BlacKkKlansman (the only film nominated for every historically-significant best picture bellwether, from the best ensemble SAG Award to the Oscars for directing, acting, writing and film editing), fan-fave A Star Is Born (nominated by every industry guild or society, save for VES), groundbreaking Black Panther (SAG and ADG winner), internationally-embraced Bohemian Rhapsody (ACE, MPSE and CAS winner), Brit-y and witty The Favourite (ACE and ADG winner) or genre-blender Vice (MUHS winner). Ultimately, though, I suspect that the Academy, which has never had more members from outside the U.S., is ready to make history and give its top prize to a subtitled film.

SHOULD WIN: Roma

Even though I'm on record as a Vice guy, I'm switching my pick to Roma for two reasons: In the long view, Alfonso Cuarón's film based on his childhood in Mexico City will prevail as a more enduring work; and I'd like the precedent to be set that a foreign-language film can win in the biggest of all categories if it's indeed deserving.