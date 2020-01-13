Oscars: Watch the Trailers for the Best Animated Feature Film Nominees

The Oscar nominees for best animated feature film include How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Klaus, Missing Link and Toy Story 4.

Dragon director Dean DeBlois earned his third career nomination after earning previous nominations for How to Train Your Dragon and How to Train Your Dragon 2. Missing Link director Chris Butler earned his second career nomination after his 2013 nomination for his film ParaNorman. Butler also won the 2020 Golden Globe for best animated feature. Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley earned his second career nomination as well after a previous nomination for writing the screenplay for Pixar's Inside Out.

Watch the trailers for all the films in the running for the top animated prize below.