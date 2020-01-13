Oscars: Watch the Trailers for the Best Animated Feature Film Nominees
'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,' 'I Lost My Body,' 'Klaus,' 'Missing Link' and 'Toy Story 4' are nominated in the category.
The Oscar nominees for best animated feature film include How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Klaus, Missing Link and Toy Story 4.
Dragon director Dean DeBlois earned his third career nomination after earning previous nominations for How to Train Your Dragon and How to Train Your Dragon 2. Missing Link director Chris Butler earned his second career nomination after his 2013 nomination for his film ParaNorman. Butler also won the 2020 Golden Globe for best animated feature. Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley earned his second career nomination as well after a previous nomination for writing the screenplay for Pixar's Inside Out.
Watch the trailers for all the films in the running for the top animated prize below.
-
'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'
The Dreamworks film How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World comes from director Dean DeBlois and producers Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold.
-
'I Lost My Body'
Netflix's I Lost My Body earned Oscar nominations for director Jérémy Clapin and producer Marc du Pontavice.
-
'Klaus'
Netflix's Klaus recognized director and producer Sergio Pablos and producers Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román.
-
'Missing Link'
Missing Link earned nominations for director Chris Butler and producers Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight.
-
'Toy Story 4'
Pixar's Toy Story 4 earned Oscar nominations for director Josh Cooley and producers Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera. The film also earned a best original song nomination for Randy Newman's "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away."