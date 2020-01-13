Oscars: Watch the Trailers for the Best Documentary Feature Nominees

Netflix's American Factory, National Geographic's The Cave, Netflix's The Edge of Democracy, PBS's For Sama and Neon's Honeyland earned nominations for best documentary feature for the 2020 Academy Awards.

American Factory director Julia Reichert earned her fourth career nomination for her film. The Cave director Feras Fayyad earned his second career nomination after a previous nomination for Last Men in Aleppo.

Watch the trailers for all five best documentary feature nominees below.