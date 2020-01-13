Oscars: Watch the Trailers for the Best Documentary Feature Nominees
'American Factory' director Julia Reichert earned her fourth career nomination for her film.
Netflix's American Factory, National Geographic's The Cave, Netflix's The Edge of Democracy, PBS's For Sama and Neon's Honeyland earned nominations for best documentary feature for the 2020 Academy Awards.
American Factory director Julia Reichert earned her fourth career nomination for her film. The Cave director Feras Fayyad earned his second career nomination after a previous nomination for Last Men in Aleppo.
Watch the trailers for all five best documentary feature nominees below.
-
'American Factory'
Netflix's documentary American Factory, the first film from the Obamas' production company, earned Oscar nominations for Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert. Bognar earned his second career nomination, earning a previous nomination for The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant. American Factory marks Julia Reichert's fourth nomination for her feature-length documentaries including Last Truck, Seeing Red and Union Maids.
-
'The Cave'
National Geographic's feature-length documentary The Cave, earned first time nominations for producers Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjaer and a second nomination for director Feras Fayyad, who was previously nominated for Last Men in Aleppo.
-
'The Edge of Democracy'
Netflix's The Edge of Democracy marks the first career nominations Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan.
-
'For Sama'
PBS documentary For Sama (PBS) earned first-time nominees Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts nominations for best documentary feature.
-
'Honeyland'
Neon's Honeyland filmmakers Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev were recognized for the first time by the Academy.