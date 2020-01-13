Oscars: Watch the Trailers for the Best Picture Nominees
Nine films are up for the highest honor of the year.
Nine films earned the highest honor of the year, picking up an Academy Award nomination for best motion picture of the year. Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite earned best picture nominations this year and five of the films' director earned best director nominations including Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Eight of the nine films also earned nominations for best original or adapted screenplay including The Irishman (Steven Zaillian), Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi), Joker (Todd Phillips and Scott Silver), Little Women (Greta Gerwig), 1917 (Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns), Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino) and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite.
Watch all the trailers for the best motion picture nominees below.
-
'Ford v Ferrari'
Ford v Ferrari, from director James Mangold, stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon and picked up four Oscar nominations including best motion picture of the year.
-
'The Irishman'
Martin Scorsese's The Irishman, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Anna Paquin, earned ten Oscar nominations including best motion picture of the year, best director for Scorsese and acting nominations for Pacino and Pesci.
-
'Jojo Rabbit'
Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson and Waititi, earned six Oscar nominations including best motion picture of the year along with best adapted screenplay for Waititi and an acting nomination for Johansson.
-
'Joker'
Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips, earned 11 Oscar nominations including best motion picture of the year, more than any other film. Phoenix earned a nomination for his title role and Phillips picked up nominations for writing, directing and producing the film.
-
'Little Women'
Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and Tracy Letts and earned six Oscar nominations including best motion picture, best adapted screenplay for Gerwig and acting nominations for Ronan and Pugh.
-
'Marriage Story'
Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern. The film earned six Oscar nominations including best motion picture of the year, best original screenplay for Baumbach and acting nominations for Johansson, Driver and Dern.
-
'1917'
1917 earned ten Oscar nominations including best motion picture of the year and writing and directing nominations for Sam Mendes.
-
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, earned ten Oscar nominations including best motion picture of the year, best director and best original screenplay for Tarantino and acting nominations for DiCaprio and Pitt.
-
'Parasite'
South Korea's Parasite, from director Bong Joon Ho, earned six Oscar nominations including best motion picture of the year, best international feature film, best director and best original screenplay.