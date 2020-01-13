Oscars: Watch the Trailers for the Best Picture Nominees

Nine films earned the highest honor of the year, picking up an Academy Award nomination for best motion picture of the year. Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite earned best picture nominations this year and five of the films' director earned best director nominations including Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Eight of the nine films also earned nominations for best original or adapted screenplay including The Irishman (Steven Zaillian), Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi), Joker (Todd Phillips and Scott Silver), Little Women (Greta Gerwig), 1917 (Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns), Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino) and Bong Joon Ho for Parasite.

Watch all the trailers for the best motion picture nominees below.