Oscars 2020: Complete Guide to Events and Parties (Updating)
Oscar parties will be happening all over Los Angeles in the days leading up to the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. Find out who will be where.
Scroll down for a detailed day-by-day events guide that spotlights all the exclusive cocktail parties, agency bashes and post-telecast parties that are going down as Hollywood gears up for its biggest night of the year.
-
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Emily’s List Panel Event: Defining Women
Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 300 Doheny Dr., Los Angeles, 9-11 a.m.
Emily’s List hosts its annual pre-Oscars brunch and panel discussion, featuring a lineup including Chelsea Handler, Eva Longoria, Amber Tamblyn, Emily’s List president Stephanie Schriock and board member and creative council founder Paul Bernon. Music by Posso. Co-Hosts include: Kristen Bell, Tracy Brennan, Jordan Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarah Clossey, Marissa Devins, Lisa Ellis, Joy Fehily, Kathryn Hahn, Chelsea Handler, Erica Huggins, Rene Jones, Sue Kroll, Hannah Linkenhoker, Hannah Minghella, Olivia Munn, Andrea Nelson Meigs, Maren Olson, Jo Piazza, Carla Renata, Maddy Roth, Marie Sheehy, Darnell Strom, Amber Tamblyn, Lizzie Thompson, Adam Umhoefer and Thomas Wellington.
Vanity Fair Hollywood Calling — The Stars, The Parties and the Powerbrokers
Annenberg Space for Photography, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The opening of a new photography exhibit hosted by Wallis Annenberg and editor Radhika Jones. Curated by Vanity Fair’s creative development editor David Friend and the mag’s former director of photography Susan White, it features portraiture and multimedia installations that “capture the magic and glamour of the film and television industry’s major players from the last four decades.” Also there: an interactive photo opp designed by lensman Mark Seliger to replicate one of his sets inside the Vanity Fair party on Oscar night. Works by Annie Leibovitz, Jonathan Becker, Harry Benson, Cass Bird, Cristina de Middel, and more. Presented with sponsoring partner The Ritz-Carlton. Charlize Theron, Demi Moore, Sharon Stone, Rumer Willis, Caitlyn Jenner, Lakeith Stanfield, Jay Ellis, Elizabeth Chambers, Rachel Zoe and others to attend.
Oscar Week: Documentaries
Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Hosted by Academy Documentary Branch Governors Kate Amend, Rory Kennedy and Roger Ross Williams, the Academy showcases the nominated films and filmmakers in the Documentary Short Subject and Documentary Feature categories. Includes a presentation of clips from this year’s nominated films: The Edge of Democracy, For Sama, Honeyland, American Factory, The Cave in feature length. Short subject nominees include Walk Run Cha-Cha, In the Absence, Life Overtakes Me, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, and St. Louis Superman. Nominees from all ten documentaries will participate (schedules permitting).
HollyShorts Oscar Nominee Celebration
Yamashiro Hollywood, 1999 N Sycamore Ave., Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
The Oscar-qualifying film festival hosts a special evening celebrating alumni filmmakers nominated for Academy Awards.
-
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Diane von Furstenberg and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 6th Annual Oscars Luncheon
Private residence, Los Angeles
Co-hosted by the fashion designer, Ava DuVernay, Dawn Hudson and Tessa Thompson, the event toasts women’s empowerment with a special focus on von Furstenberg’s InCharge movement and the Academy’s Women’s Initiative. VIP guests, invite-only.
Consul General of Canada
Official residence of Canada, 165 S. Muirfield Road, Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Zaib Shaikh invites VIP-only guests to an intimate dinner to celebrate the Oscar nomination of Dean DeBlois for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.
Monte Carlo TV Festival
Sunset Tower, 8358 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m.
60th anniversary event celebrating the festival. Cocktails and buffet dinner with HSH Prince Albert of Monaco expected to be present along with many VIP guests.
Oscar Week: Shorts
Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.
Hosted by director Vicky Jenson, the Academy celebrates the nominated films and filmmakers in the Animated Short Film and Live Action Short Film categories. The evening will include a screening of all ten nominated shorts as well as discussions with nominated filmmakers (schedules permitting). Best animated short film nominees include Sister, Daughter, Kitbull, Mémorable, and Hair Love. Live action short nominees include A Sister, The Neighbor’s Window, Nefta Football Club, Saria, and Brotherhood.
-
Thursday, Feb. 6
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards
Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills
Annual luncheon that this year is being presented with the theme of “women owning, expanding and transforming the art of storytelling,” per the brand which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Presented by Ford, sponsored by AT&T Humanity of Connection, Coca-Cola, Geico, Hulu, L’Oréal Paris, McDonald’s and Netflix, the event will honor Melina Matsoukas, Lashana Lynch and Pose. Billy Porter confirmed to attend. Brittany Howard will perform with Eve on board to host. Presenters include Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae and Alfre Woodard.
Consul General of Canada
Official residence of Canada, 165 S. Muirfield Road, Los Angeles, 12 p.m.
Zaib Shaikh invites VIP-only guests to an intimate lunch to celebrate the Oscar nominations of Brotherhood, St. Louis Superman and Walk Run Cha-Cha.
Dolby Laboratories
Saban Media Center, 5210 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, 7 p.m.
A celebration of Oscar nominees in the Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Cinematography categories at an invite-only party at TV Academy headquarters.
Oscar Week: International Feature Film
Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Hosted by International Feature Film Award Executive Committee co-chairs Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann, the Academy spotlights nominees for Best International Feature Film. The event will feature clips and a discussion with directors (schedules permitting). Nominees include Les Misérables, Parasite, Corpus Christi, Honeyland, and Pain and Glory.
Cadillac
Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
Cadillac hosts its fifth annual Oscar celebration as the company returns as the official automotive sponsor of the 92nd Academy Awards. The all-new 2021 Escalade will be on display at the event this year, following its global reveal two days earlier in Los Angeles. DJ set by celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce. Previous guests have included Allison Janney, Naomi Watts, Christoph Waltz, Liev Schreiber, Zoe Saldana, Barry Jenkins, Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Swank, Zachary Quinto, Angela Bassett and more.
Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation
Spago, 176 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 8 p.m.
The studio partners team up to celebrate Oscar nominations for its films 1917, Harriet and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Expect to see nominated talent like Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Cynthia Erivo, Roger Deakins, Bonnie Arnold, Bradford Lewis, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall, Thomas newman and others.
MACRO Pre-Oscars Party
Fig & Olive, 8490 Melrose Place, West Hollywood, 9 p.m.
Hosted by Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King, the strictly invite-only private celebration fetes nominees and notable artists of color.
Red Carpet Green Dress Annual Pre-Oscars Gala
Private location
Hosted by RCGD founder Suzy Amis Cameron and CEO Samata in Hollywood with TENCEL Luxe, Absolut Elyx and other partners, the event will feature supporters, fashion and film eco-activists and changemakers to celebrate more than a decade of note-worthy eco-design initiatives. Transportation provided by Tesla.
Global Ocean Gala presented by Chopard
Private estate, Beverly Hills
Stars, philanthropists and other boldfaced names are expected at this exclusive fundraiser where Uma Thurman will present a Lifetime Achievement Award to HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco for his commitment to the planet and ocean conservation. Sharon Stone is set to present and announce a “Grand Earth Pledge,” bringing together 33 advocates to help fight the climate and ocean emergency. Chris Isaak and Macy Gray will perform. Milutin Gatsby is serving as the host. The award is designed by Chopard.
-
Friday, Feb. 7
57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards
Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills
The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) presents this event honoring excellence in publicity and promotion campaigns for film and TV. More than 800 are expected at the event where Anthony and Joe Russo will receive Motion Picture Showman of the Year honors, Ava DuVernay will take home TV Showman of the year and Don Mischer will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Sheryl Main is receiving the Henri Bollinger Award for Special Merit.
Nathalie Dubois DPA Gifting Lounge
Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard, 11461 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Celebrity and talent gifting including trips to Le Taha'a Island Resort & Spa and Soori Bali along with brands HAAS Wellness Center, Euglena skin care, Sparti Scents, Honey Hive soaps, Sakury Cosmeceutical, Shalia Botanicals featuring four CBD-based wellness products, A Method skincare by Tina Alster, M.D., French startup Fazup, Swiss Demarquet’s “Night and Day” bags, Madame Nadine, Fallen Stars’ Herkimer diamonds, Deafmetal jewelry for hearing aid users, Krama Heritage, Tom Boy, Maine Island Soap, Truth in Hand, Linger, The Lab Room, Synergy, Shalia, Chipz Happen, Topo Chico, Dreamy Creations, PathWater, Carvery Kitchen, Twinkle Brown Sugar, Social Sparkling Wine, NutriVista, Sierra Club, Kids in the Spotlight, and among many more.
Tom Ford
Fashion show, details forthcoming…
Women in Film
Sunset Room Hollywood, 1439 N. Ivar Ave., Los Angeles, 6-9 p.m.
Co-hosted by best picture Oscar winner Cathy Schulman with Tony winner Idina Menzel, the party will celebrate all the 63 female Oscar nominees. Presented by Max Mara, Stella Artois, Tequila Don Julio and Cadillac.
UTA
Sunset Tower, 8358 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
The agency hosts its nominated talent, staff and VIPs at this invite-only, intimate affair. Those vying for awards on the night include UTA talent like Noah Baumbach, Cynthia Erivo, Anthony Hopkins and more.
WME
Private residence
The agency is hosting nominated clients and VIP guests at this exclusive party which made headlines for serving a plant-based menu in support of nominated client Joaquin Phoenix. Nic’s on Beverly is catering the party which will feature all vegan hors d’oeuvres, a main course and desserts and a spread from caterer This Messy Table. WME clients who could be celebrating their nominations include Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho, Charlize Theron and Florence Pugh.
-
Saturday, Feb. 8
Oscar Week: Animated Features
Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 10 a.m.
Hosted by last year’s Animated Feature Film Oscar winners, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the event celebrates the films and filmmakers nominated for Best Animated Feature Film. The program will feature clips from each film, with an onstage discussion with each group of nominated filmmakers (schedules permitting). Nominees include Klaus, Missing Link, Toy Story 4, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and I Lost My Body.
Doris Bergman’s 12th Annual Valentine Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge & Party
Fig & Olive, 8490 Melrose Place, West Hollywood, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Presented by Precious Vodka and benefitting Wednesday’s Child, the event will feature brands like Sue Wong, Emmy’s Hope, Spa Girl, Hint water, Popcornopolis, True Gold Honey, IFGfit, Shann Christen, Pia Gladys Perey, Timmy Woods, Kam Shield, Emmy’s Hope, My Saint My Hero, Art Lewin Bespoke and Debbi DiMaggio.
Film Independent Spirit Awards
1550 Pacific Coast Highway Lot 1 North, Santa Monica, cocktails at 11 a.m., awards show begins at 1:30 p.m., awards show ends at 4:30 p.m.
Hosted by Aubrey Plaza, the biggest party in the indie film world goes down under the big white tent, with the ceremony airing live exclusively on IFC.
Oscar Week: Makeup and Hairstyling Symposium
Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 3 p.m.
Hosted by Academy Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch Governors Kathryn L. Blondell, Lois Burwell and Howard Berger, the event toasts the artists nominated for the Makeup and Hairstyling award. Includes a screening of the “bake-off” reels that Academy branch members viewed before voting and a panel with nominees (schedules permitting). Nominees include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Bombshell, Joker, 1917, and Judy.
IFC Films After Party
The Bungalow, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, 101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, 4-7 p.m.
The host welcomes guests to a post show celebration to fete its roster of nominees (and possible winners): Mary Kay Place for Diane; Tyler Cook, editing, for Sword of Trust; Dawn Luebbe and Jocelyn DeBoer, best first screenplay, for Greener Grass; Mollye Asher for the producers award for Shallow; and the team behind Premature (Rashaad Ernesto Green, Zora Howard, Darren Dean, Joy Ganes) for the John Cassavetes Award and the Someone to Watch Award.
Charles Finch and Chanel
The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, 9641 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Annual pre-Oscar dinner hosted by the British businessman and film producer and the fashion house. Guests TBD
MPTF's Annual 'Night Before' Party
Academy Award nominees and presenters party with a starry host committee all to benefit the Motion Picture Television Fund. Music by celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce. Funds raised during the evening will be used to support their industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, care-giving support and of course the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is “home” to film and television veterans alike.
-
Sunday, Feb. 9
91s Annual Academy Awards
Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., 5 p.m.
Airing on ABC, produced by Stephanie Allain and Lynette Howell Taylor.
The Governors Ball
Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, 8 p.m.
Academy governor Lois Burwell, event producer Cheryl Cecchetto and master chef Wolfgang Puck are teaming to create this year’s Governors Ball, which will host 1,500 invited guests. Details forthcoming...
Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Dinner and After Party
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
The magazine — led by Radhika Jones — returns to the 90210 this year for another iconic party to celebrate this year's Academy Awards. More details on the way...
Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party
West Hollywood Park, West Hollywood
The 28th annual event will feature co-hosts from Netflix’s Queer Eye (Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk) and a performance by British singer-songwriter Sam Fender. IMDb will broadcast its four-hour “IMDb Live” with Aisha Tyler and John’s pal Dave Karger co-hosting. Chef Wayne Elias and Crumble Catering will mark its 16th year as the chef and catering company for the event. Also expected: Chris Colfer, Christina Hendricks, Bill Kaulitz, Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Ryan Kwanten, Diane Lane, Eric McCormack, Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, Christina Ricci, Smokey Robinson, Sharon Stone, Sydney Sweeney, among others. Sponsored by IMDb, Walmart and Neuro Drinks.
Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Gold Party
Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
When Beyoncé posted a 2019 recap video on Instagram, fans went wild because the clip provided some first-ever looks at life on the inside of the couple's social calendar with special attention paid to their Oscars after party, held inside the parking garage of the famed Sunset Boulevard hotel. It's expected to be the site once again for the 3rd annual event. The event — rumored to have to been created to spotlight black talent — hosted guests like Rihanna, Drake, Diddy, Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee, Mahershala Ali, Alfonso Cuarón, Regina King, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Pharrell Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Ciara, Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Usher, Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Lupita Nyong’o, Kobe Bryant, Lily Collins, Jessica Alba, Diddy, Tiffany Haddish, Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay, Jason Momoa, Adam Driver, Jesse Williams, Aziz Ansari, Ellen Pompeo, Rashida Jones and Gabrielle Union. Celebrity chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park handled the menu with Jay-Z’s prestige Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) Brut Gold champagne overseeing the pours.
Netflix
Details forthcoming...
Warner Bros.
Sunset Tower, 8358 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
The studio will toast the end of awards season and its distinction for having the most nominated film in this year’s Oscar race courtesy of Todd Phillips’ Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. Invite-only. Music by celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce.
Byron Allen and Entertainment Studios
Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 5 p.m.
In support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and hosted by Oscar winner Jamie Foxx with a performance by Maroon 5.
Mercedez-Benz USA Oscars Viewing Party
Four Seasons Los Angeles, 300 South Doheny Dr., Los Angeles
Annual viewing dinner to celebrate the awards at which VIP guests will enjoy food, drinks and entertainment.
3rd Annual Grio Gala
Ocean Prime Beverly Hills, 9595 Wilshire Blvd., 8 p.m.
Hosted by actor Michael K. Williams, the event honors men and women of color who exude “a spirit of excellence in the arts and entertainment industry,” per the invite. This year, Starlight Media Company founder Peter Luo and Oscar nominated producer David Steward II (Hair Love) will be feted.
5th Annual Roger Neal & Maryanne Lai Oscar Viewing Dinner, Icon Awards and Gift Suite
Hollywood Museum, 1660 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles
The event will honor Nancy O’Dell, Mamie Van Doren, Obba Babatunde, Andy Madadian, Joel Diamond, Lee Meriwether, Terry Moore and Donelle Dadigan. TV Host Jaime Monroy will host the red carpet with the Jose Iturbi Foundation on board as the charity partner.
Living Canvas of Oscar Night
Taglyan Complex, 1201 Vine St., Los Angeles
Fashion designer Sue Wong hosts the first annual event to celebrate the big night while presenting honors to Marianne Williamson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kelsey Grammer, Larry Kasanoff, Jamie Foxx, Edward James Olmos, Nigel Daly, Abbot Shi Yongxin, Abbot Shi Yan Fan, and Richard Ayoub. The black-tie event will raise money for Project Angel Food. Other highlights include: a martial arts performance from 13 Monks from China’s Central Shaolin Temple, a performance by recording artist Kalliope, a Sue Wong fashion show featuring 24 models, entertainment by Debby Holiday, Maria Elena Infantino, Karina Nuvo, and more.