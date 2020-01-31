Oscars 2020: Complete Guide to Events and Parties (Updating)

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

Annual luncheon that this year is being presented with the theme of “women owning, expanding and transforming the art of storytelling,” per the brand which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Presented by Ford, sponsored by AT&T Humanity of Connection, Coca-Cola, Geico, Hulu, L’Oréal Paris, McDonald’s and Netflix, the event will honor Melina Matsoukas, Lashana Lynch and Pose. Billy Porter confirmed to attend. Brittany Howard will perform with Eve on board to host. Presenters include Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae and Alfre Woodard.

Consul General of Canada

Official residence of Canada, 165 S. Muirfield Road, Los Angeles, 12 p.m.

Zaib Shaikh invites VIP-only guests to an intimate lunch to celebrate the Oscar nominations of Brotherhood, St. Louis Superman and Walk Run Cha-Cha.

Dolby Laboratories

Saban Media Center, 5210 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, 7 p.m.

A celebration of Oscar nominees in the Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Cinematography categories at an invite-only party at TV Academy headquarters.

Oscar Week: International Feature Film

Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by International Feature Film Award Executive Committee co-chairs Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann, the Academy spotlights nominees for Best International Feature Film. The event will feature clips and a discussion with directors (schedules permitting). Nominees include Les Misérables, Parasite, Corpus Christi, Honeyland, and Pain and Glory.

Cadillac

Chateau Marmont, 8221 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Cadillac hosts its fifth annual Oscar celebration as the company returns as the official automotive sponsor of the 92nd Academy Awards. The all-new 2021 Escalade will be on display at the event this year, following its global reveal two days earlier in Los Angeles. DJ set by celebrity DJ Michelle Pesce. Previous guests have included Allison Janney, Naomi Watts, Christoph Waltz, Liev Schreiber, Zoe Saldana, Barry Jenkins, Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Swank, Zachary Quinto, Angela Bassett and more.

Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation

Spago, 176 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 8 p.m.

The studio partners team up to celebrate Oscar nominations for its films 1917, Harriet and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Expect to see nominated talent like Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Cynthia Erivo, Roger Deakins, Bonnie Arnold, Bradford Lewis, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall, Thomas newman and others.

MACRO Pre-Oscars Party

Fig & Olive, 8490 Melrose Place, West Hollywood, 9 p.m.

Hosted by Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King, the strictly invite-only private celebration fetes nominees and notable artists of color.

Red Carpet Green Dress Annual Pre-Oscars Gala

Private location

Hosted by RCGD founder Suzy Amis Cameron and CEO Samata in Hollywood with TENCEL Luxe, Absolut Elyx and other partners, the event will feature supporters, fashion and film eco-activists and changemakers to celebrate more than a decade of note-worthy eco-design initiatives. Transportation provided by Tesla.

Global Ocean Gala presented by Chopard

Private estate, Beverly Hills

Stars, philanthropists and other boldfaced names are expected at this exclusive fundraiser where Uma Thurman will present a Lifetime Achievement Award to HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco for his commitment to the planet and ocean conservation. Sharon Stone is set to present and announce a “Grand Earth Pledge,” bringing together 33 advocates to help fight the climate and ocean emergency. Chris Isaak and Macy Gray will perform. Milutin Gatsby is serving as the host. The award is designed by Chopard.