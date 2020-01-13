Oscars: Watch the Videos for the Best Original Song Nominees
This marks the 11th nomination for Diane Warren and the 20th nomination for Randy Newman, in addition to his two career Oscars.
2020 best original song nominees include "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" by Randy Newman for Toy Story 4, "I'm Standing With You" by Diane Warren for Breakthrough, Frozen II's "Into the Unknown," with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and "Stand Up," for Harriet, with music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo. Elton John and Bernie Taupin also wrote "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" for Rocketman.
Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo are each double nominees for the 2020 Oscars, with Newman earning a best original score nomination for Marriage Story and Erivo earning a best actress nomination for her title role in Harriet.
Listen to all five Oscar-worthy tracks below.
-
'I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away"
The original song "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," for Toy Story 4, earned Randy Newman his 20th Oscar nomination for music. He won two best original song Oscars for Toy Story 3's "We Belong Together" and for "If I Didn't Have You" from Monsters, Inc. Newman is also nominated this year for best original score for Marriage Story.
-
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"
The Elton John biopic, Rocketman, from director Dexter Fletcher and starring Taron Edgerton, earned its only Oscar nomination in the category of best original song, with music by Elton John and lyrics by Bernie Taupin. John has one career Oscar for writing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from the original animated Lion King. Taupin and John recently won the Globe Globe for best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again."
-
"I'm Standing With You"
Diane Warren wrote the music and lyrics to "I'm Standing With You" for the film Breakthrough. This marks Warren's eleventh career Oscar nomination as a songwriter.
-
"Stand Up"
Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo wrote the music and lyrics for "Stand Up" for Harriet. Erivo also earned a best actress nomination for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the title role. This is Campbell's first nomination.
-
"Into the Unknown"
After facing a snub in the best animated feature film category, Frozen II earned an Oscar nomination for its best original song "Into the Unknown," with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The songwriting couple has two previous Oscar wins for "Let It Go" from Frozen and "Remember Me" from Coco.