Oscars: Watch the Videos for the Best Original Song Nominees

2020 best original song nominees include "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" by Randy Newman for Toy Story 4, "I'm Standing With You" by Diane Warren for Breakthrough, Frozen II's "Into the Unknown," with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and "Stand Up," for Harriet, with music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo. Elton John and Bernie Taupin also wrote "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" for Rocketman.

Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo are each double nominees for the 2020 Oscars, with Newman earning a best original score nomination for Marriage Story and Erivo earning a best actress nomination for her title role in Harriet.

Listen to all five Oscar-worthy tracks below.