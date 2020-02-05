Oscars: Who Will Win, Who Should Win

WILL WIN: 1917

The preferential ballot and Academy's internationalization would give me pause about any prediction, but World War I epic 1917 is solid filmmaking already recognized by the PGA, DGA, BAFTA, Critics' Choice and Golden Globe awards. It lacks an acting nom, but so does Parasite, which may not be helped by its international feature nom. Wild cards include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit. — SF

SHOULD WIN: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

There are few films I simply love to inhabit more than Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; it felt like an old friend from the first time I saw it, and it's one I'll want to hang out with repeatedly over the years. Its pleasures are of a particularly pure and blissful nature. — TM