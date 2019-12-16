Academy Unveils 2020 Oscar Shortlists
The nominees will be revealed Jan. 13.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday unveiled the shortlists for nine Oscar categories, including documentary and international feature and makeup and hairstyling.
Other categories with shortlists released include original score and song, visual effects and doc, live-action and animated short.
Academy members will choose the 2020 Oscar nominees in these categories from these reduced lists of awards hopefuls.
Notable documentaries to make the shortlist include American Factory, Apollo 11, The Biggest Little Farm, For Sama, Honeyland (which also landed on the international feature film shortlist), Knock Down the House, Maiden and One Child Nation.
Notable international films to make the shortlist for the category formerly known as best foreign language film include The Painted Bird (Czech Republic), Les Misérables (France), Atlantics (Senegal), Parasite (South Korea) and Pain and Glory (Spain).
Notable original songs shortlisted include Aladdin's "Speechless," The Black Godfather's "Letter to My Godfather," Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown," Harriet's "Stand Up," The Lion King's "Spirit," Motherless Brooklyn's "Daily Battles," Rocketman's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" and Toy Story 4's "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away."
This is the second year in a row that the Academy has released all of its shortlists on the same day.
The Oscar nominees will be unveiled Jan. 13, while the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony is set for Sunday, Feb. 9, and will air live on ABC.
A full list of the shortlists follows.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary Feature category for the 92nd Academy Awards®. One-hundred fifty-nine films were submitted in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Advocate
American Factory
The Apollo
Apollo 11
Aquarela
The Biggest Little Farm
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
The Great Hack
Honeyland
Knock Down the House
Maiden
Midnight Family
One Child Nation
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Ten films will advance in the Documentary Short Subject category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-six films qualified in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
After Maria
Fire in Paradise
Ghosts of Sugar Land
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
The Nightcrawlers
St. Louis Superman
Stay Close
Walk Run Cha-Cha
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Ten films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category (formerly known as Foreign Language Film) for the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-one films were eligible in the category.
Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round. They must have viewed the submitted films theatrically and met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Their seven choices, augmented by three additional selections voted by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee, constitute the shortlist.
In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 10 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:
Czech Republic, The Painted Bird
Estonia, Truth and Justice
France, Les Misérables
Hungary, Those Who Remained
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
Russia, Beanpole
Senegal, Atlantics
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 92nd Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view seven-minute excerpts from each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday, Jan. 4. Members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker
Judy
Little Women
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Score category for the 92nd Academy Awards. One-hundred seventy scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:
Avengers: Endgame
Bombshell
The Farewell
Ford v Ferrari
Frozen II
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The King
Little Women
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
1917
Pain and Glory
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Us
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Seventy-five songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title and song title:
“Speechless” from Aladdin
“Letter to My Godfather” from The Black Godfather
“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough
“Da Bronx” from The Bronx USA
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen II
“Stand Up” from Harriet
“Catchy Song” from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
“Never Too Late” from The Lion King
“Spirit” from The Lion King
“Daily Battles” from Motherless Brooklyn
“A Glass of Soju” from Parasite
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“High Above the Water” from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4
“Glasgow” from Wild Rose
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Ten films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Ninety-two films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
He Can’t Live Without Cosmos
Hors Piste
Kitbull
Memorable
Mind My Mind
The Physics of Sorrow
Sister
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Ten films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards. One-hundred ninety-one films qualified in the category. Members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Brotherhood
The Christmas Gift
Little Hands
Miller & Son
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Refugee
Saria
A Sister
Sometimes, I Think About Dying
VISUAL EFFECTS
Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 92nd Academy Awards. The Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films online or attend satellite bake-off screenings in January. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Terminator: Dark Fate