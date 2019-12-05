Oscars: 3 International Features Spotlight Young Women's Tales of Terrors

It took just three weeks to film her feature debut, The Chambermaid, but before the shoot even began, writer-director Lila Aviles had spent years interviewing Mexican maids and researching what happens behind the closed doors of a luxury hotel.

The film, which has drawn comparisons to Alfonso Cuarón's Roma for its humanistic look at the lives of young working-class women in Mexico City, centers on Eve, a struggling single mom working as a maid in a glossy high-rise hotel. The job allows her to peer into the lifestyles of wealthy hotel guests but also makes her feel as though her dreams of a better life are unattainable.

Aviles, 37, describes the research and filmmaking process for the drama — which is being released in the U.S. through Kino Lorber — as being similar to the training of an Olympic athlete.

"You train for a very long time [to prepare] for those brief moments," she says. "I talked with many chambermaids, studying their day-to-day activities. By understanding their humanity, I was able to discover my own point of view as an artist."