Oscars: A Guide to All 92 Foreign-Language Submissions

DIRECTOR Jan Philipp Weyl

To make Running Against the Wind — Ethiopia's official entry for the international feature Oscar — director Jan Philipp Weyl knew he would have to go the extra mile.

As a white, European filmmaker — Weyl is German — he would also have to be accepted by the Ethiopian people as one of their own.

"I know how it could be depicted, as this white guy coming to Africa to tell their story," Weyl says. "I needed to make this film as authentic as possible. To do that, I knew I had to become Ethiopian."

Running Against the Wind is a coming-of-age tale about two boys from rural Ethiopia who travel very different paths. Abdi trains to be an Olympic runner, trying to emulate national hero and two-time Olympic gold medal winner Haile Gebrselassie (who has a cameo in the movie). Solomon, inspired by a European photographer he meets by chance, travels to the capital, Addis Ababa, where he drifts into poverty and petty crime. Fate will reunite the two friends, at a pivotal moment in both their lives.

Weyl had the idea for Running Against the Wind more than a decade ago, when he was that photographer.

Inspired by the late German actor and philanthropist Karlheinz Böhm — who had come to his high school to talk about his charity work in Ethiopia — Weyl had set up his own foundation. He raised tens of thousands of dollars to fund new schools in the country's poorest regions. In 2005 he visited the country. And he brought his digital camera.

"I took a picture of two boys and showed it to them. It was the first time they had ever seen an image of themselves," Weyl recalls. "One boy recognized his friend but couldn't see himself in the image. The other snatched my camera and tried to get the photograph out of the display."

The scene is reproduced in Running Against the Wind, with Weyl himself playing the photographer. But to get from that moment back in 2005 to the finished film, Weyl immersed himself in Ethiopia, in the culture, the language and the people.

"You know method acting? Well, I became a method director," he says. "To understand these characters, I learned their language, I worked on the streets, I trained to become a runner."

Weyl even spent six weeks working as a garbageman in Addis Ababa — like his character Solomon in the film. "I ate leftovers from the bins, like the rest of the collection gang," he recalls. "When we came back to shoot the film, people there remembered the white guy garbageman."

In making Running Against the Wind over the past 11 years, Weyl has become fluent in Amharic — one of Ethiopia's eight major languages — and has put down roots. He's married to an Ethiopian woman and they have a son together.

And in March, Ethiopia accepted him as one of their own. The country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism selected Running Against the Wind as its submission for the 2020 Academy Awards — the first time the country has ever given its official backing for an Oscar contender.

"It's the greatest honor I could have imagined. To be recognized by Ethiopia as an Ethiopian filmmaker," says Weyl. "My biggest dream now is to bring an Oscar home to my beloved adopted country."