Oscars: A Post-Nomination Boost for Some Films and Blues for Others
While the snubbed lick their wounds, The Hollywood Reporter's awards analyst surveys the latest moves affecting contenders' fates.
-
'Marriage Story'
Noah Baumbach landed pic and original screenplay Oscar nominations to go with three acting noms and one for original score, and his film was toasted at a Jan. 15 BAFTA/PGA event, while stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson were feted at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Jan. 17.
-
'Honeyland'
North Macedonia celebrated when Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov's film about one of the last beekeepers in the region, which won three prizes at Sundance, became the first ever nominated for both doc feature and international feature.
-
'Uncut Gems'
The Safdie brothers' diamond district drama was shut out of the Oscar noms — with not even a film editing nod — prompting star Adam Sandler to tweet: "Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits."
-
'The Cave'
Despite visa problems caused by the Trump administration that prevented him from campaigning like other shortlisted filmmakers, Feras Fayyad is a nominee in this category for the second time in three years, for a film about a female doctor in a Syrian hospital.
-
'Atlantics'
This haunting Netflix-distributed film from Mati Diop — who became the first black female director ever to premiere a film in the main lineup at Cannes (where it won the Grand Prix) — missed out on its chance to become Senegal's first-ever Oscar nominee.
