Oscars: Best Actor Nominees Reveal Biggest Challenges, Memorable Moments on Set and Co-Star Chemistry

Christian Bale spent up to four hours in the hair and makeup trailer every day and gained 45 pounds to become the 46th vice president of the United States in Adam McKay's Vice. He cheekily thanked Satan for inspiration in his Golden Globes acceptance speech — but on set, the 45-year-old immersed himself so deeply in the world of Dick Cheney that McKay claims Bale became somewhat of an advocate for the politician. Says Bale, "I was always looking for the good."

You were born in the U.K., but you also have American citizenship. When did you become an American citizen?

I can't remember when, but I've been one for bloody years because I wanted to vote. It was a wonderfully significant moment for me because I got made a citizen along with veterans who had fought and who had amputations. It was tearful beyond belief because it was absolutely wonderful and it was small. It wasn't a group of 5,000. It was a couple of hundred. We all got to chat together and understand the full meaning of what we were doing — and how significant it was for us, coming from other countries, to truly believe in the experiment of America.

How important was Lynne Cheney's support for Dick?

If it had not been for Lynne, he would be a lineman, he would be a hard-drinking tough guy. He would be imitating Jedediah Smith, all of his heroes, and he would be having bar fights and be very happy. Lynne gave him that impetus. It took 11 years to go from the drunk tank to youngest chief of staff. That's Lynne.

The film revealed the patience Cheney seemed to have to get things done.

Well, you start seeing that with obviously the first introduction of Roger Ailes in the hallways early on [versus] somebody like Cheney, who despises retail politics, he has no interest in that, and he's no good at it. Lynne is extraordinarily good at it, but Cheney is no good at it and has no interest in it but understands the incredible power of it, and so will use that to his benefit and now has become an extraordinary force within politics of that mentality. And the abolition of the Fairness Doctrine [requiring TV and radio broadcasters to present contrasting viewpoints on controversial issues], which is something I think is phenomenally important — and Adam was very surprised when I said to him the other day that many people I speak to have no idea what that was, that it's gone. It's gone, and therefore you get opinioned news reporting.

Read more here.