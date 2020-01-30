Oscars: Breaking Down the Smear Campaigns and Last-Ditch Swings
With time ticking down, several contenders hosted VIP screenings and Q&As while some guild awards muddied the frontrunner status of several films.
Best Picture
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s revisionist Hollywood tale starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt came up short for the main prizes at both the PGA and SAG Awards. It was also the target of a Jan. 13 Daily Beast piece titled "The Big Harvey Weinstein Problem With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
1917
Parasite’s win of the best ensemble SAG Award has some doubting this World War I drama’s frontrunner status (although Sam Mendes’ pic wasn’t nominated), despite its PGA Award victory. A Jan. 20 Variety column, "Why 1917 Is the Last Film That Should Be Winning the Oscar," hasn’t helped, either.
Best Animated Feature
Toy Story 4
On the heels of its shocking loss to Laika’s Missing Link for best animated feature at the Golden Globes, Pixar’s fourth installment of its hallmark film franchise claimed the PGA Awards’ animation prize, beating out not only Missing Link, but also Abominable, Frozen 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.
I Lost My Body
Director Jeremy Clapin, producer Marc Du Pontavice, and their film about a disembodied hand looking for its owner — one of two Netflix Oscar nominees in this category, the other being Klaus — are set for a Jan. 29 American Cinematheque screening and Q&A at the Aero Theatre.
Best Documentary Feature
'The Cave'
ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who has reported on Syria, hosted a Jan. 22 screening of Feras Fayyad’s portrait of a female doctor working in the war-torn country. Fayyad, not currently allowed into the U.S. due to visa issues, participated in the New York event via Skype.
Best Costume Design
'The Irishman'
Sandy Powell, a three-time Oscar winner (for Shakespeare in Love, The Aviator and The Young Victoria), and her co-nominee, Christopher Peterson, were among the recipients of the Santa Barbara Film Fest’s Artisans Award on Jan. 19.
Best Production Design
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Barbara Ling, who helped re-create 1969 Hollywood for Tarantino’s period piece, was honored at the Santa Barbara Film Fest on Jan. 19 with the Artisans Award, along with several other honorees.
Animated Short
'Hair Love'
Ex-NFL player Matthew A. Cherry was toasted on Twitter by one of the film’s EPs, Jordan Peele (Cherry works at Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions), and Ava DuVernay, and received the African-American Film Critics Association’s breakthrough filmmaker award Jan. 22.
Best Original Song
"I'm Standing With You"
Breakthrough
Diane Warren’s tune from a tiny faith-based film got a double boost: It was announced that Chrissy Metz (who stars in the film) will perform it on the Oscars telecast, and she and Warren did a Beverly Hills Q&A on Jan. 25.
"Stand Up"
Harriet
Cynthia Erivo, only the third person ever Oscar-nominated for acting and songwriting in one year, was one of the Santa Barbara Film Fest’s Virtuoso Award honorees Jan. 18; her tune also played over a montage of all the honorees at the start of the ceremony.
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away"
Toy Story 4
The good news is that a Randy Newman Toy Story 4 song was nominated for a Grammy. The bad news? It was "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy," not this Oscar nominee.
Best Original Score
'Joker'
Icelandic composer Hildur Gudnadóttir, the first female ever to receive a solo nomination in this category, was a best score soundtrack for visual media Grammy nominee Jan. 26 for her work on Chernobyl (she previously won an Emmy for her work on the HBO series).
