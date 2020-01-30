Oscars: Breaking Down the Smear Campaigns and Last-Ditch Swings

"I'm Standing With You"

Breakthrough

Diane Warren’s tune from a tiny faith-based film got a double boost: It was announced that Chrissy Metz (who stars in the film) will perform it on the Oscars telecast, and she and Warren did a Beverly Hills Q&A on Jan. 25.

"Stand Up"

Harriet

Cynthia Erivo, only the third person ever Oscar-nominated for acting and songwriting in one year, was one of the Santa Barbara Film Fest’s Virtuoso Award honorees Jan. 18; her tune also played over a montage of all the honorees at the start of the ceremony.

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away"

Toy Story 4

The good news is that a Randy Newman Toy Story 4 song was nominated for a Grammy. The bad news? It was "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy," not this Oscar nominee.