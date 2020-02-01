Oscars: The Eleventh-Hour Push and Press as Voting Continues
The Hollywood Reporter takes stock of the final rounds of campaigning, with Cynthia Erivo making a splash at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon and international films like 'Les Misérables' and 'Pain and Glory' gaining steam at home and in Hollywood.
-
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, 'Harriet'
The double nominee — she's also up for best original song, making her only the third person nominated for acting and music in the same year — presented at the Jan. 26 Grammys and was swooned over by photographers hours later at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon.
-
Best Animated Feature
'Toy Story 4'
Pixar was left scratching its head when its Oscar-favored sequel — like Disney's Frozen 2 and DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — was shut out at the Jan. 25 Annie Awards, which were instead dominated by Netflix's Klaus (with seven wins) and I Lost My Body (with three).
-
Best International Feature
'Les Misérables' (France)
At the Jan. 27 Lumières Awards (France's Golden Globes), Ladj Ly's film took home three key trophies: best film, screenplay and supporting actor (for Alexis Manenti). That same day, Ly attended the Oscar Nominees Luncheon and did a Q&A in Hollywood.
-
Best Original Score
'Joker'
Icelandic composer Hildur Gudnadóttir, the first female solo-nominated in this category, won the best score soundtrack for visual media Grammy for Chernobyl, then attended the Oscar luncheon before jetting back to Europe to perform a concert.
-
Best Original Song
"Into the Unknown," 'Frozen 2'
At the Jan. 22 Advanced Imaging Society's Lumiere Awards, Disney's blockbuster sequel was awarded a leading three prizes — best immersive animated feature, use of HDR and original song ("Into the Unknown").
