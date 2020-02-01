Oscars: How a Slew of Awards Shows and an 'SNL' Visit Could Impact the Race

Little Women

Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel was awarded the USC Scripter Award on Jan. 25 — it has predicted this Oscar in eight of the past 10 years — and Gerwig presented at the Jan. 26 Grammy Awards.

The Irishman

It was a bit surprising that Steven Zaillian's adaptation of Charles Brandt's book I Heard You Paint Houses came up short at the Scripter Awards. It could have used a boost heading into final Oscar voting.