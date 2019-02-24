Oscars: How Each Best Picture Nominee Was Introduced (Updating)
This year's Oscars may be without a host, but that didn't mean the ceremony was shy of star power. A slew of famous faces took the stage at the 2019 Oscars, on hand to introduce the best picture nominees.
Barbra Streisand, Trevor Noah and Queen Latifah are among the 11 famous faces expected to present the best picture nominees, which include Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Roma, Green Book and A Star Is Born.
Show producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss had said previously that it was decided that each best picture would get their own presentation instead of being part of a lengthy montage package. The plan was to have famous stars outside of Hollywood present each of the eight films.
The 91st Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.
Here's how each best picture was introduced, in the order of the presentations (refresh for the latest).
-
'Vice'
Tom Morello introduced the best picture nominee starring Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Sam Rockwell. Morello described the Dick Cheney biopic as a film that placed "a spotlight on the man who avoided it all his career." "It is about the past but serves as a warning for the future and present," Morello said. He later added: "Some will dig it. Some sill cover their ears. But everyone will do the one thing movies beg us to do: react." Morello may have introduced the film based on the Republican vice president, but the musician has been vocal about his dismay for President Donald Trump before by encouraging citizens to stand up to "Old Man Trump."
-
'A Star Is Born'
Tennis player Serena Willams introduced the best picture nominee starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. When introducing the film, Williams discussed the film's premise of making dreams come true and seeing that journey through Gaga's character's Ally's eyes. "Having the dream is easy. Making it come true is hard," Williams said. "We see through Ally's eyes. The highs and lows on the journey to stardom."
-
'The Favourite '
On hand to present the best picture nominee for the film starring Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman was Queen Latifah who quipped that her introducing the film was rather fitting. "It's not easy being queen," she joked before introducing the film's montage.
-
'Black Panther'
-
'BlacKkKlansman'
-
'Bohemian Rhapsody'
-
'Roma'
-
'Green Book'