Oscars: How Each Best Picture Nominee Was Introduced (Updating)

This year's Oscars may be without a host, but that didn't mean the ceremony was shy of star power. A slew of famous faces took the stage at the 2019 Oscars, on hand to introduce the best picture nominees.

Barbra Streisand, Trevor Noah and Queen Latifah are among the 11 famous faces expected to present the best picture nominees, which include Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Roma, Green Book and A Star Is Born.

Other presenters anticipated to take the stage include Chef Jose Andres, Dana Carvey, Congressman John Lewis, Diego Luna, Tom Morello, Mike Myers, Amandla Stenberg and Serena Williams.

Show producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss had said previously that it was decided that each best picture would get their own presentation instead of being part of a lengthy montage package. The plan was to have famous stars outside of Hollywood present each of the eight films.

The 91st Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

Here's how each best picture was introduced, in the order of the presentations (refresh for the latest).