Oscars: How Box Office and Other Noms Are Affecting the Odds for 'Little Women,' 'Cats' and More
The Hollywood Reporter takes a look at the standing of movies including 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,' 'Booksmart' and 'Dark Waters' as the director of 'Les Misérables' deals with a controversy from his past.
-
Best Picture
'Little Women,' 'Cats'
Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel opened to strong box office — $29.2 million domestically over the Christmas holiday. The film, which stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet, was also on President Obama’s end-of-year favorite movies list.
Tom Hooper’s take on the divisive Broadway musical opened and tanked, grossing just $6.5 million, one of the 20 worst wide openings ever, even after last-minute new prints were sent to correct VFX issues. Soon after, the film was taken down from Universal’s “For Your Consideration” site.
-
Best Director
Olivia Wilde, 'Booksmart'
She took flak for Richard Jewell but got a boost from the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, which announced it will fete her for her directorial debut on Feb. 2 at the Dorian Award Winners Toast.
-
Adapted Screenplay
'Dark Waters'
Matthew Michael Carnahan and Mario Correa’s adaptation of Nathaniel Rich’s 2016 New York Times Magazine article (the film stars Mark Ruffalo as a lawyer who goes up against DuPont) was a surprise nominee for the USC Scripter Award.
-
International Feature
'Les Misérables'
Fairly or not, Ladj Ly, the director of this Oscar shortlistee (the film, which portrays a neighborhood rampant with crime, won the Cannes jury prize and became a blockbuster in France), is at the center of a French media storm over his own criminal record.
-
Cinematography
'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
Somewhat surprisingly, the Society of Camera Operators nominated this pic (and operator Sam Ellison) alongside Joker, Ford v Ferrari, Motherless Brooklyn and Knives Out for its Camera Operator of the Year Award.
