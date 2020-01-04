Oscars: How Box Office and Other Noms Are Affecting the Odds for 'Little Women,' 'Cats' and More

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel opened to strong box office — $29.2 million domestically over the Christmas holiday. The film, which stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet, was also on President Obama’s end-of-year favorite movies list.

Tom Hooper’s take on the divisive Broadway musical opened and tanked, grossing just $6.5 million, one of the 20 worst wide openings ever, even after last-minute new prints were sent to correct VFX issues. Soon after, the film was taken down from Universal’s “For Your Consideration” site.