Oscars: How the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Other Noms Are Narrowing Down the Odds
The Hollywood Reporter's awards analyst looks at the state of the race after the nominations have been revealed for the American Cinema Editors Awards, Art Directors Guild Awards, Cinema Audio Society Awards and Costume Designers Guild Awards.
-
Best Picture
Richard Jewell
Clint Eastwood's biopic about the security guard whose life was upended by the 1996 Olympics bombing registered an A CinemaScore but, well, bombed at the box office, grossing $5 million, less than half of its projected haul, making it one of the 50 worst wide openings ever and Eastwood's second-worst opening ever.
1917
Sam Mendes' World War I flick was shut out of the SAG Awards noms and missed a CAS nom but, ahead of its Dec. 18 Hollywood premiere, was toasted at receptions hosted in New York by Sarah Jessica Parker on Dec. 15 and Steven Spielberg in L.A. on Dec. 17. It also got an ADG nom.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature, one of the year's few critical and commercial hits, continues to resonate with the guilds, landing top noms from ACE, ADG, CAS and CDG over the past week alone, on the heels of its SAG Awards ensemble nom.
Little Women
Following a lackluster showing with the Globe and SAG Awards nominations, the team went into strong promo mode, with producer Amy Pascal and supporting actress Laura Dern attending a CAA screening and reception Dec. 12, while supporting actress Meryl Streep and Dern attended another Dec. 15.
Jojo Rabbit
Taika Waititi's controversial Holocaust dramedy — in which he stars as a boy's imaginary friend, Hitler — landed a huge endorsement when Mel Brooks, who has experience with the genre (1968's The Producers), told USA Today, "I loved it. It was a wonderful movie." It also recently picked up ACE, ADG and CDG noms.
Joker
Todd Phillips' divisive comic book adaptation is quietly amassing a host of important awards season laurels, and not just for star Joaquin Phoenix. After being included on the AFI's top 10 list and snagging a Globe nomination for Phillips, it landed ACE, ADG and CAS noms.
-
Best Sound Mixing
'Apollo 11'
Doc features don't often get traction in Oscar categories beyond best doc feature, but this amazing assemblage of newfound footage and audio may contend for editing and, following a best doc CAS nom, here too. (1970's Woodstock is the only doc that has cracked the category.)
-
Best Director
Terry Gilliam, 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'
The sole American-born member of Monty Python, who resides in the U.K., flew across the pond to make the rounds in Hollywood on behalf of his latest pic, which stars Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce and was itself the result of a quixotic 25-year quest.
-
Best Actor
Christian Bale, 'Ford v Ferrari'
The respected actors' actor reportedly hates awards campaigning but, after receiving Globe and SAG Awards noms, joined James Mangold, Matt Damon and all of his film's other key players at a Dec. 17 Ross House screening and reception thrown by Fox.
-
Best Actress
Kristen Stewart ('Seberg') and Awkwafina ('The Farewell')
Stewart
The 29-year-old's already long-shot prospects for her portrayal of actress Jean Seberg were not helped by a shipping house blunder: Academy and BAFTA voters received screeners that were labeled Seberg but played The Report. Replacements are in the mail.
Awkwafina
It certainly won't hurt this popular Critics' Choice and Globe nominee that her new film Jumanji: The Next Level easily won the weekend box office. The Farewell's writer-director Lulu Wang, meanwhile, announced an upcoming TV collaboration with Nicole Kidman.
-
Best Film Editing
'Parasite'
Bong Joon Ho's breakout hit became only the fourth non-English-language film (after Tokyo Olympiad, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Roma) to land a best edited feature film (dramatic) ACE nom. The film also bagged an ADG nom.
This story first appeared in a December stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.