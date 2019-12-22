Oscars: How the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Other Noms Are Narrowing Down the Odds

Richard Jewell

Clint Eastwood's biopic about the security guard whose life was upended by the 1996 Olympics bombing registered an A CinemaScore but, well, bombed at the box office, grossing $5 million, less than half of its projected haul, making it one of the 50 worst wide openings ever and Eastwood's second-worst opening ever.

1917

Sam Mendes' World War I flick was shut out of the SAG Awards noms and missed a CAS nom but, ahead of its Dec. 18 Hollywood premiere, was toasted at receptions hosted in New York by Sarah Jessica Parker on Dec. 15 and Steven Spielberg in L.A. on Dec. 17. It also got an ADG nom.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature, one of the year's few critical and commercial hits, continues to resonate with the guilds, landing top noms from ACE, ADG, CAS and CDG over the past week alone, on the heels of its SAG Awards ensemble nom.

Little Women

Following a lackluster showing with the Globe and SAG Awards nominations, the team went into strong promo mode, with producer Amy Pascal and supporting actress Laura Dern attending a CAA screening and reception Dec. 12, while supporting actress Meryl Streep and Dern attended another Dec. 15.

Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi's controversial Holocaust dramedy — in which he stars as a boy's imaginary friend, Hitler — landed a huge endorsement when Mel Brooks, who has experience with the genre (1968's The Producers), told USA Today, "I loved it. It was a wonderful movie." It also recently picked up ACE, ADG and CDG noms.

Joker

Todd Phillips' divisive comic book adaptation is quietly amassing a host of important awards season laurels, and not just for star Joaquin Phoenix. After being included on the AFI's top 10 list and snagging a Globe nomination for Phillips, it landed ACE, ADG and CAS noms.