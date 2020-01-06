Oscars: How Queen Elizabeth II and Barack Obama Could Impact the Odds for '1917,' 'Two Popes' and More Contenders

Jojo Rabbit

On Dec. 19, the USC Shoah Foundation and Fox Searchlight announced plans to develop a classroom curriculum tied to the Holocaust dramedy. The film, which stars writer-director Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson and newcomer Roman Griffin Davis, was also feted by Armie Hammer at a Jan. 3 reception in Los Angeles.

Uncut Gems

The Safdie brothers' eccentric drama went wide over the holidays and took in nearly $20 million in a week, passing that mark in overall gross and landing A24's largest five-day performance in its history. But those who saw it gave it a C+ CinemaScore — not a good sign for its awards prospects.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final installment in the Skywalker series, which stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and John Boyega, dominated the Christmas box office ($725.5 million worldwide) and is getting a real push by Disney, which sent screeners to guilds and took out FYC ads in L.A. newspapers.

The Two Popes

The drama starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce as, respectively, Pope Benedict and Pope Francis, finally hit the streaming service Dec. 20, but it was the only major Netflix title left off Barack Obama's favorite films list (even foreign-language movie Atlantics made the cut).