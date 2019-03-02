Late-Night Lately: Oscars Jokes, Cohen Testimony, Fallon's 'Larry Sanders Show'

Late-night hosts joked about the takeaways from the 2019 Oscars on their respective late-night shows Monday, focusing in on the hostless event.

Kimmel, who previously hosted the awards show in 2017 and 2018, gave his viewers a recap of the hostless show. "I watched the Oscars at home last night in a tuxedo. I was in a tux, full hair and makeup just in case someone called at the last second and said, 'Hey, listen we need you,'" joked the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host.

He noted that the ceremony was 36 minutes shorter than the previous year. "Next year it's going to be 36 minutes shorter than that and every year they will cut 36 more minutes out of the show until it's exactly one minute long," he said. "And the ratings will be huge."

"I tried pitching having no host for this show tonight, but ABC didn't go for it," Kimmel joked.

The host said that the theme for the Oscars was "the Grammys" due to the show's many musical performances, including Queen and Adam Lambert's opening performance and Lady Gaga's duet with Bradley Cooper, or as Kimmel called him, "the raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy."

While Kimmel didn't attend the Oscars, his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez covered the red carpet for the show.

During the segment, Rodriguez told nominee Glenn Close that their ensembles matched and asked Lee if he preferred to yell "action" or "cut."

Rodriguez also offered the stars some liquid courage, showing Charlize Theron, Allison Janney, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Peter Farrelly, Jake Johnson, Shameik Moore, Richard E. Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Sam Elliott and Marina de Tavira that his microphone doubled as a flask. For those who weren't impressed with the microphone flask, Rodriguez also revealed that he brought a clutch bag that doubled as a flask. Mirren, Awkwafina, Chadwick Boseman and Viggo Mortensen all took sips from the purse.

Trevor Noah, who was a presenter at the Oscars, talked about his "amazing night" at the ceremony. "I was super starstruck. Literally, Helen Mirren punched me in the face," he joked. "Best night of my life."

Noah added that the most talked-about moment of the night was the "super sexy duet" between Lady Gaga and Cooper. The host played a clip from the performance, though changed the music from "Shallow" to a more affordable song, an instrumental version of "Yankee Doodle."

The host said that his favorite moment of the night was Lee's acceptance speech, which was followed by a news clip that shared Trump's tweet. "That's right. President Trump called Spike Lee racist," said Noah. "It was like, 'BlacKkKlansman, that's offensive folks. Should've been called Black Very Fine People on Both Sides.'"

Meyers also discussed the awards show on Late Night. "The Oscars were last night and did not have a host. It went so well, NBC asked to see me after work," he joked.

Writer Amber Ruffin also recapped the show in an installment of her "Amber Says What" segment.

She said that the show was "crazy" and complimented the dresses worn by Danai Gurira, Kacey Musgraves and King, but especially loved Billy Porter's ensemble. Ruffin added that while everyone was curious to learn the night's winners, "every black person I know was like, 'Who cares? As long as it's not Green Book.'"

She announced that while Green Book won best screenplay, "the real star was Samuel L. Jackson's face cause he opened that envelope and his face was like, 'What?'"

Ruffin explained that Jackson's clear disappointment was linked to his role in Lee's 1989 film Do The Right Thing. "Which is one of the best movies of all time and wasn't even nominated," she shared. "The winner that year was Driving Miss Daisy. Fast forward to today when another Spike Lee movie lost out to Driving Miss Daisy 2. This time the white one drives."

O'Brien introduced the topic of the Oscars on Conan by sharing that Trump was not happy with the ceremony. "He was furious that best foreign film went to someone from another country," he joked.

O'Brien then talked about the Lady Gaga and Cooper's "intimate" performance of "Shallow." He said, "It was amazing cause the way they held each other's gazes as they sang really gave their performance a very emotional quality."

The host and Andy Richter inched closer to each other as they discussed how close Lady Gaga and Cooper were during the performance. "Talk about selling a song. They were practically having sex with their eyes," said O'Brien.

"After that performance, all I could think was…all I could think was, 'Fat chance, Mary Poppins Returns,'" said Richter as he approached O'Brien until their faces were mere centimeters away from each other.