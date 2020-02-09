Oscars: 12 Most Memorable Moments (Updating)

On the culminating night of awards season, the names behind the year's biggest films gathered at the 2020 Academy Awards in Hollywood. Held at the the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, the 92nd annual awards show was not without some much-anticipated festivities and big surprises.

Continuing last year's hostless trend, the awards ceremonies kicked off with a song-and-dance tribute to the nominees featuring Janelle Monae and Billy Porter. Comedians Steve Martin and Chris Rock then took to the stage to fill the night's monologue duties, with digs at the Iowa caucus app mishap and the lack of female directors nominated.

Best picture winner Parasite swept the awards show. Writer-director Bong Joon Ho became the second director in Academy history to earn best director for a non-English language film. He also took home awards for best international feature and best best original screenplay, making it the first Asian film to win the award.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Brad Pitt accepted the award for best supporting actor, and Marriage Story's Laura Dern took home best supporting actress with a message about the climate crisis.

Joker's Joaquin Phoenix also used his best actor acceptance speech to discusss the climate crisis and systemic inequality, calling on the audience to support each other. In the best actress category, Renée Zellweger won for her role as Judy Garland, to whom she dedicated her award.

Among the ceremony's dazzling presentations and performances were Idina Menzel's return to the Oscar stage to sing "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 alongside the actresses who voice Elsa from around the world, and two-time nominee Cynthia Erivo's rendition of "Stand Up" from Harriet.

From every empowering speech to the biggest wins, The Hollywood Reporter has rounded up all of Sunday night's standout moments.

Read on for the most memorable moments from the 2020 Oscars.