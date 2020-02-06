Oscars Party Diary: Inside the A-List Parties and Events

Party: Alfre Woodard’s 11th Annual Sistahs’ Soiree

Players: Host Alfre Woodard brought together some of the brightest industry women of color including CCH Pounder, Amandla Stenberg, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish and Janelle Monae to fete honorees Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch and Taylor Russell.

Place: Absolut Elyx House in Hollywood

Served: Bite-size mushroom and polenta cakes, Asian style one-bite chicken wings, crab cakes passed around during cocktail hour and a hearty cheese board with grapes, assorted berries, olives, spreads, nuts and cheeses. Specialty cocktails all made with Absolut Elyx including the Sistah Spritz, Host with the Most, Soiree Season and Dazzling Diahann.

Inside Dish: After missing the 10th Sistah’s Soiree back in 2019, Alfre Woodard reprised her role as the evening’s gracious hostess, welcoming guests from the abnormal L.A. cold into the Holly-wood Hills home. The Clemency star first started the annual gathering to reject notions of com-petition among women of color in Hollywood and to create a space where actresses can build and maintain meaningful connections, given how lonely a career in acting can be, she said.

“It’s the one place where everybody speaks that mother tongue of being a woman of color... of being on a set,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s coming together to say, not only are you not alone but you can call me any day.”

Wednesday night’s event highlighted the common experiences and support the past, present and future generations of actresses of color share with each other. For all the stars who continue to attend her annual gathering, Woodard said “the important thing is that we’re all part of the continuum.”

Before welcoming numbers of guests into the Absolut Elyx House, Woodard shuffled into the foyer of the multi-story home in a sparkly blush pink cocktail dress and matching sandals, first complaining about the traffic on the way to the house.



“It took two hours,” she noted as she shivered. Before passing on one of the evening’s specialty cocktails, she also commented about L.A.’s weather and said “I have work Monday, I can’t have a snobby nose.”



Among the first to arrive at the Wednesday night event were Loretta Devine, Lorainne Toussaint, Danielle Brooks and Edwina Findley. The latter two met each other at the hot pink and gold foyer of the eclectic estate and did some quick catching up. Findley asked Brooks about her newborn.

Inside the sitting room furnished with pink couches and framed pictures of African American greats including Aretha Franklin, it was selfies galore as more women filed in and caught up with their industry friends. Margaret Avery, who paired her green silk dress with sparkly trainers, snapped pics with Tina Lifford. After a few shots, S. Epatha Markerson joined the group and exclaimed, “I’m feeling good!”

Sistahs’ Soiree newcomers included Waves star and honoree Taylor Russell, Lashana Lynch and Da’Vine Randolph. As the night progressed, the fresher faces to the community of influential women of color, including Kiki Layne and Laura Harrier gathered together by the fireplace. Upon seeing the talented younger women, Woodard exclaimed that she had to grab a picture with them, urging them to follow her into another room which featured a neon pink light and a white grand piano.

Over by the cheese platter, Janelle Monae and Tracee Ellis Ross talked shop. Ross might have brought up the idea of releasing her own music as Monae encouraged the thought. “Sing, just sing,” said the musician, who’s slated to perform at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

One of the final stars to arrive, Cynthia Erivo said that she took pride in the outfit she styled for herself, a black, puff-sleeved baby doll dress paired with white speckled boots. Before entering the lively living room filled with laughter and joyous chatter, the Oscar nominee stopped at the doorway and formed a heart with her hands, which she then directed towards Danielle Brooks and Edwina Findley.

Sitting on a green velvet couch by the bar tucked behind the living room, Ross and Amandla Stenberg, a former Sistahs’ honoree, chatted. Though Ross swirled an empty glass in her hand, the The Hate U Give Star sipped a signature cocktail in a copper mug.

Soon enough it was time for Woodard to gather all her invitees for the event’s traditional group photo. Before the stars in attendance headed on over to the house’s peacock-themed “disco room,” the host caught everyone’s attention with a loud “Yoo Hoo!” Woodard made the first call, then her attendees responded until all eyes and ears were on her.

While Woodard explained how everyone would organize for the photo, Stenberg joked, “We’re gonna have to do a kids table,” for the younger talent and herself. “Someday, when these guys are throwing the soiree, we’ll be somewhere here (in photographs),” Woodard responded.

Finally, the stars made their way to the “disco room” where they took their places in various rows of chairs or the couch, some sneaking quick selfies before the group shot. They held their poses and smiled brightly into the cameras. Before the final take, the Sistahs’ Soiree attendees made sure to honor their host with the most.

“Alfre!” the stars cheered as the cameras flashed one last time. — Alexandra Del Rosario