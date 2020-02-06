Oscars Party Diary: Inside the A-List Parties and Events
Hollywood Reporter staffers were on the scene at all the A-list events and parties surrounding Oscar weekend.
Take a break from filling out your Oscars ballot and step behind the velvet ropes for the inside dish from the biggest parties, events and gatherings surrounding the film industry's biggest night. A-listers partied this year in celebration of Sunday's 92st Academy Awards as THR staffers made the rounds at the annual festivities and star-studded soirees including stops at Vanity Fair's starry post-Oscars party, the annual Women in Film cocktail bash, the post-show Governors Ball and a detour to the beach for Film Independent Spirit Awards hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Follow along for an insider look into this year's top Oscar-week events.
Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae, Tracee Ellis Ross and More Enjoy Industry Sisterhood at Alfre Woodard’s Pre-Oscars Bash
Party: Alfre Woodard’s 11th Annual Sistahs’ Soiree
Players: Host Alfre Woodard brought together some of the brightest industry women of color including CCH Pounder, Amandla Stenberg, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish and Janelle Monae to fete honorees Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch and Taylor Russell.
Place: Absolut Elyx House in Hollywood
Served: Bite-size mushroom and polenta cakes, Asian style one-bite chicken wings, crab cakes passed around during cocktail hour and a hearty cheese board with grapes, assorted berries, olives, spreads, nuts and cheeses. Specialty cocktails all made with Absolut Elyx including the Sistah Spritz, Host with the Most, Soiree Season and Dazzling Diahann.
Inside Dish: After missing the 10th Sistah’s Soiree back in 2019, Alfre Woodard reprised her role as the evening’s gracious hostess, welcoming guests from the abnormal L.A. cold into the Holly-wood Hills home. The Clemency star first started the annual gathering to reject notions of com-petition among women of color in Hollywood and to create a space where actresses can build and maintain meaningful connections, given how lonely a career in acting can be, she said.
“It’s the one place where everybody speaks that mother tongue of being a woman of color... of being on a set,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s coming together to say, not only are you not alone but you can call me any day.”
Wednesday night’s event highlighted the common experiences and support the past, present and future generations of actresses of color share with each other. For all the stars who continue to attend her annual gathering, Woodard said “the important thing is that we’re all part of the continuum.”
Before welcoming numbers of guests into the Absolut Elyx House, Woodard shuffled into the foyer of the multi-story home in a sparkly blush pink cocktail dress and matching sandals, first complaining about the traffic on the way to the house.
“It took two hours,” she noted as she shivered. Before passing on one of the evening’s specialty cocktails, she also commented about L.A.’s weather and said “I have work Monday, I can’t have a snobby nose.”
Among the first to arrive at the Wednesday night event were Loretta Devine, Lorainne Toussaint, Danielle Brooks and Edwina Findley. The latter two met each other at the hot pink and gold foyer of the eclectic estate and did some quick catching up. Findley asked Brooks about her newborn.
Inside the sitting room furnished with pink couches and framed pictures of African American greats including Aretha Franklin, it was selfies galore as more women filed in and caught up with their industry friends. Margaret Avery, who paired her green silk dress with sparkly trainers, snapped pics with Tina Lifford. After a few shots, S. Epatha Markerson joined the group and exclaimed, “I’m feeling good!”
Sistahs’ Soiree newcomers included Waves star and honoree Taylor Russell, Lashana Lynch and Da’Vine Randolph. As the night progressed, the fresher faces to the community of influential women of color, including Kiki Layne and Laura Harrier gathered together by the fireplace. Upon seeing the talented younger women, Woodard exclaimed that she had to grab a picture with them, urging them to follow her into another room which featured a neon pink light and a white grand piano.
Over by the cheese platter, Janelle Monae and Tracee Ellis Ross talked shop. Ross might have brought up the idea of releasing her own music as Monae encouraged the thought. “Sing, just sing,” said the musician, who’s slated to perform at Sunday’s Academy Awards.
One of the final stars to arrive, Cynthia Erivo said that she took pride in the outfit she styled for herself, a black, puff-sleeved baby doll dress paired with white speckled boots. Before entering the lively living room filled with laughter and joyous chatter, the Oscar nominee stopped at the doorway and formed a heart with her hands, which she then directed towards Danielle Brooks and Edwina Findley.
Sitting on a green velvet couch by the bar tucked behind the living room, Ross and Amandla Stenberg, a former Sistahs’ honoree, chatted. Though Ross swirled an empty glass in her hand, the The Hate U Give Star sipped a signature cocktail in a copper mug.
Soon enough it was time for Woodard to gather all her invitees for the event’s traditional group photo. Before the stars in attendance headed on over to the house’s peacock-themed “disco room,” the host caught everyone’s attention with a loud “Yoo Hoo!” Woodard made the first call, then her attendees responded until all eyes and ears were on her.
While Woodard explained how everyone would organize for the photo, Stenberg joked, “We’re gonna have to do a kids table,” for the younger talent and herself. “Someday, when these guys are throwing the soiree, we’ll be somewhere here (in photographs),” Woodard responded.
Finally, the stars made their way to the “disco room” where they took their places in various rows of chairs or the couch, some sneaking quick selfies before the group shot. They held their poses and smiled brightly into the cameras. Before the final take, the Sistahs’ Soiree attendees made sure to honor their host with the most.
“Alfre!” the stars cheered as the cameras flashed one last time. — Alexandra Del Rosario
DVF Wines and Dines Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig and This Year's Female Nominees
Party: Diane von Furstenberg and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' 6th Annual Oscars Luncheon
Players: Nominees Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Amy Pascal, Diane Warren, 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Jojo Rabbit producer Chelsea Winstanley, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood producer Shannon McIntosh, Irishman producer Jane Rosenthal, 1917 producer Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Frozen II songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez, American Factory director Julia Reichert, How to Train Your Dragon producer Bonnie Arnold, as well as Tessa Thompson, Meg Whitman, Anita Hill, Miranda Kerr, Andie MacDowell
Place: Furstenberg's Beverly Hills home
Served: Tray-passed soups, tea and coffee to start, followed by a buffet of largely gluten-free (and some vegan) items including Chilean sea bass with smoked miso eggplant, roasted cauliflower with pomegranate seeds and shaved almonds, soba noodle salad and leaf and herb salad.
Inside Dish: For the sixth consecutive year, Diane von Furstenberg, in partnership with the Academy Museum, opened up her home to host a luncheon for this year's batch of female Oscar nominees, encompassing actors, producers, writers, directors, editors, costume designers, songwriters, makeup artists and sound editors.
Nominated guests, greeted at the entrance to the designer's rustic estate by a trio of string musicians playing covers of Coldplay songs, were given silver Oscar pins upon arrival and led to a large poster with names of all of the female nominees, with pens to sign alongside (and for Diane Warren to write "11 timer!" with her name). Furstenberg stood by the drop-off line to welcome her guests, giving especially warm embraces to Greta Gerwig and Laura Dern and posed for photos with co-hosts Tessa Thompson and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. "A lot of the women don't know each other, everyone knows the actresses but a lot of people don't know the writers and directors," she told THR, and of this year's continued snub of female directors, she added, "we just have to keep fighting."
Attendees dispersed through Furstenberg's home as lunch was served from multiple buffet stations, as Gerwig and Amy Pascal, on the hunt for coffee, settled onto one of the numerous plush couches, Thompson stopped for selfies, American Factory director Julia Reichert met 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Andie MacDowell told Dern that she "looked so good in the movie [Marriage Story] that I wanted to dress like you" as Dern praised her daughter [Once Upon A Time in Hollywood's Margaret Qualley] and told her the fashion compliment "just made my life."
In the second half of the luncheon, DVF gathered the group in her living room with a speech, where recalled the origins of the party six years ago, which began as a celebration for her 40th anniversary of the wrap dress (which will soon be featured in the Academy Museum). "I know that a lot of people are not happy that there were no women for director, but I will say because I always try to find the positive in everything, this year we have more female nominees than ever," with 64 nominees and 67 nominations to a round of applause. Wrapping up her introduction with a nod to guest Anita Hill ("Every woman's nominee and honoree... a superwoman who is afraid of nothing. She's fearless and I love her"), the host passed around a microphone to the 40-plus nominees in attendance to introduce themselves and give a small speech.
With her moment, Dern recalled being at the first luncheon six years ago and there were so few women nominated that "we sat on this couch. I look forward to that entire garden being full." Warren jokingly introduced herself as Susan Lucci (who walked a similar path in many nominations and few wins) and Pascal said that "Yeah, it would've been better if [Greta] got nominated but Little Women is the third movie in the history of the Oscars that got nominated that was produced, directed and written by women. Third is good but more is better." When Furstenberg looked to Gerwig to speak and found out she had snuck out to go home to her baby, she declared "well, as long as she gets the Oscar."
Wilson-Cairns also acknowledged the universal look of shock on people's faces when they discover she co-wrote war epic 1917, and told THR that the highlight of her award season so far was presenting the film at the BAFTAs. That is, until the luncheon: "I was in Kensington Palace last week and this is still the nicest house I've been in." — Kirsten Chuba
-
Vanity Fair Kicks Off Oscars Week With Charlize Theron, Demi Moore for Exhibit Opening
Party: Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling
Players: Charlize Theron, Demi Moore, Sharon Stone, Ashley Greene, Caitlyn Jenner, Rachel Zoe, Elizabeth Chambers, Rumer Willis, Sarunas Jackson, Taylor Russell, Bobby Berk
Place: Annenberg Space for Photography
Served: Table-sized charcuterie board plus tray-passed coconut shrimp, turkey meatballs, dumplings and bite-sized chicken and waffles
Inside Dish: Kicking off the week's Oscar festivities — which culminates in its iconic party Sunday night — Vanity Fair celebrated the opening of its "Hollywood Calling" exhibit at Los Angeles' Annenberg Space for Photography. The gallery, which showcases iconic covers, photo shoots and behind-the-scenes images from the magazine's history, debuted with the help of some of the famous faces it has featured, including Demi Moore (with daughter Rumer Willis), whose nude pregnancy cover is among the dozens of images on the walls.
Charlize Theron was also on hand, attentively tuning into the Vanity Fair documentary screened during the opening and praising "this is amazing" to the curators. The A-lister, ahead of her best actress nomination on Sunday, was also a hot commodity for selfie seekers. Caitlyn Jenner and model Sophia Hutchins made an appearance, as Jenner recounted to her rep the decision to choose Vanity Fair for her coming out announcement. Jenner, an avid golfer, also paused by a portrait of Jack Nicholson golfing in his backyard, cigarette dangling from his mouth, and told Hutchins, "I love that shot."
Jenner was also one of the many guests to take advantage of the interactive photo installation, designed by photographer Mark Seliger to replicate one of his sets inside the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Elsewhere in the exhibit — which features themed walls of "actors as actors," "kings and queens of comedy" and "family affair" — Rachel Zoe caught up with Elizabeth Chambers and Insecure's Sarunas Jackson, Lost in Space's Taylor Russell and Queer Eye's Bobby Berk browsed through the halls. Outside the Annenberg space, guests took advantage of the open bar and charcuterie spread while a DJ spun remixes and a large video screen cycled through more Vanity Fair images. — Kirsten Chuba