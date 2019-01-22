Oscars: Read Hollywood Reporter's Reviews of the Best Picture Nominees

The Academy announced its nominees for the 91st Oscars ceremony Tuesday morning, and The Favourite and Roma led all films with 10 nominations each.

Six other films made the cut for best picture, including A Star Is Born and Vice, which scored eight noms apiece. Black Panther followed with seven nods, while Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody each picked up five. BlacKkKlansman, which earned Spike Lee his first director Oscar nomination, is also up for best picture.

Whether you haven't seen all of the nominated films or just need a refresher, The Hollywood Reporter has rounded up all of our reviews for the eight movies nominated for best picture this year. Read what THR's film critics had to say about each movie below.