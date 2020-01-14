Oscars: Breaking Down the Strengths and Weaknesses of Each Best Picture Nominee

DISTRIBUTOR Universal

RELEASE DATE Dec. 25

BUDGET $90M

BOX OFFICE $63.5M to date

10 NOMINATIONS Picture, directing, original screenplay, score, six crafts

WHY IT'LL WIN A surprise win for best drama and best director for Sam Mendes at the Golden Globes gave this World War I drama a boost during voting (and a strong $37 million box office debut). The film, which plays as if it's created from one shot, earned a slew of crafts noms, including cinematography (for Roger Deakins), makeup and hair and visual effects.

WHY IT WON'T It had the latest release of any contender. And while its supporting cast has some known names (Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Scott), the two leads (George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) are relative newcomers, neither of whom earned a nom. Twelve war movies have won best picture, but it's been 11 years since the last one (The Hurt Locker).