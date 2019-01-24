Oscars: Weighing the Chances for the Best Picture Nominees

DISTRIBUTOR Disney

RELEASE DATE Feb. 16

BUDGET $200M

BOX OFFICE $1.3B

SEVEN NOMINATIONS Picture, music, song and four crafts

STRENGTHS Sure, a win would make the fanboys happy, but it's more than just the first superhero movie to break into the circle of best picture nominees. More importantly, it marked a cultural moment, an Afrocentric corrective that saw black actors and craftsmen take center stage to the excitement of audiences eager to see themselves reflected onscreen. Plus, by now, nearly half of the actors branch (the Academy's largest) has either appeared in a Marvel movie or hopes to do so in the future.

WEAKNESSES It is built around a comic book character, no matter how noble, and for some that means it lacks the requisite seriousness for Oscar. And, unfairly or not, none of its actors collected a nomination.