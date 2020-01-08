Oscars: Year-End Picks and Podcasts Boost Awards Contenders

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach's Netflix dramedy, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as an estranged couple sparring over custody of their child, has been approved for theatrical release in China, where access to the streaming service itself is blocked.

Midsommar

On a surprising number of top 10 lists of filmmakers polled by IndieWire — including Guillermo del Toro, who also tweeted year-end praise for it — Ari Aster's unsettling horror film could be the rare genre picture to earn awards recognition.

Jojo Rabbit

As anti-Semitic acts surge in the U.S., including the Monsey, New York, Hanukkah stabbings and others over the final weeks of 2019, it's harder for many to laugh about Adolf Hitler, despite Taika Waititi's description of his film as "an anti-hate satire."

