"Apple Buys Disney or Netflix": Hollywood Insiders Reveal Their 2020 Predictions
Guilds will go on strike, digital video costs will skyrocket, a streamer will win the best picture Oscar and more forecasts as 40-plus top industry players place their bets.
It's impossible to know what, exactly, the future holds, particularly in an era of unprecedented transformation — but that's never stopped smart people from prognosticating. As the decade draws to a close, The Hollywood Reporter asked more than 40 of them — from the heads of studios to the faces of movements — to weigh in with their predictions for the year ahead.
Some were decidedly bold with their bets (Apple will buy Netflix! Quibi will flounder! Sony, Lionsgate and MGM will merge!); others more hopeful, with declarations about original content making a comeback, a strike by the guilds being thwarted, a rising of the underrepresented and the end of nondisclosure agreements, to name a few.
Still more wondered aloud why more people aren’t talking about such things as the proliferation of "meh" TV ("There’s a depletion of resources above the line and below, not enough care in helping a show become great," says Annapurna chief content officer Sue Naegle); or, per attorney Craig Jacobson of Hansen Jacobson, how "Amazon is going to take an increasing share of the advertising market away from the traditional and new players given the fact that it has more data on consumer purchasing habits than anyone."
My bold prediction for 2020 is:
JON JASHNI
Investor
Apple+, Quibi and Peacock admit (by their actions) that they cannot truly and effectively compete in the streaming wars.
FRANKLIN LEONARD
The Black List founder
An unfortunate percentage of the industry will continue to underestimate the improvement that real inclusion could make to their bottom lines.
AMY BAER
Women in Film president
A studio will buy a theater chain and the shrinking of windows will finally begin.
LINDA LICHTER
Attorney
Sony and Netflix will be bought by Amazon or Apple.
STACY L. SMITH
Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder
Five of the top 15 films of 2020 will have a female director attached.
RICK GENOW
Attorney
Short strikes by the guilds, tech dominance, agency spinoffs and, sadly, fewer major studios.
CINDY HOLLAND
Netflix chief content officer
More Americans will watch stories from other countries.
LEIGH BRECHEEN
Attorney
Apple decides to go big and buys Disney or Netflix, or simply decides this business isn't really selling many of its products and decides to get out altogether. Not a big impact on their bottom line, either way.
CHARLES RANDOLPH
Screenwriter
The streamers are going to have to fall into a profit participation model in the next 18 months. The [backend] buyout days are slowly numbered.
ALLISON BEGALMAN
Young Entertainment Activists president
BoJack Horseman comes true and the assistants of Hollywood unionize! And everyone in the industry gets the day off to vote.
CHRIS SPICER
Attorney
There will be more acquisitions by U.S. conglomerates of foreign-based production companies who excel in local-language product.
DAVID UNGER
Artist International Group CEO
A pivot back to individual voices, much like independent cinema in the '90s. Personal storytelling will replace franchise fatigue; indie film will be back.
CASSIAN ELWES
Producer
All the major technology companies start to realize that entertainment has to be an inherent part of their strategy, bringing major investment and new thinking.
KEN ZIFFREN
Attorney
Expenditures on digital video in 2020 will far surpass even the most optimistic predictions. Indeed, over the next three to four years, my guess is that more than $200 billion will be directed to SVOD/AVOD digital streaming services.
KRISTA VERNOFF
Showrunner
Original content will make a comeback. Off the success of Knives Out, studios will remember that IP isn't everything. We can dream, right?
HIRAM GARCIA
Producer
Apple will acquire a big content creator. They are going to spend big money to work with someone who is already doing things right.
In Hollywood, 2020 will be the year of:
SCOTT STUBER
Netflix film chief
Musicals and international storytellers.
SARAH AUBREY
HBO Max original content head
Ending nondisclosure agreements.
GREG BERLANTI
Showrunner
People alternating between deciding which streaming service to go with and fretting that Trump is going to win reelection.
NGOC NGUYEN
Time's Up executive director
The rising of the underrepresented.
LESLI LINKA GLATTER
Director
The woman. We've already seen substantial increases in female and diverse directors in TV, which is wonderful, and hopefully, 2020 will yield the same kind of increases in film, which still hovers at around 4 percent.
JOSH SAPAN
AMC Networks CEO
The Big Fan. People will increasingly define themselves by their entertainment passions, with fan communities and interactivity supporting and complementing video on all platforms.
JOHN FITHIAN
NATO President
"Pain," to quote Clubber Lang in Rocky III. The incredible rate of spending and competition in the home [video] market is going to be bloody, and there will be a few winners and a lot of losers.
CHRIS LICHT
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert producer
Corporate social media giants will be held more accountable for what content blasts forth on their platforms.
CHRIS FENTON
Producer
Aggressive congressional scrutiny on Hollywood's cozy relationship with China.
VERNOFF
Middle-of-the-night writing frenzies. The Muse of Election Terror will emerge from her slumber. We will see some bold strokes, some great art, some nervous breakdowns.
LIZ ALPER
#PayUpHollywood founder
Asian directors.
LESTER HOLT
NBC Nightly News host
Streaming.
SPICER
AVOD.
JANET YANG
Producer and Gold House co-founder
Women prove, without a doubt, that they can direct blockbusters.
BAER
The representation business model correction. Music, film and TV have adapted to new consumer habits, and representation must finally adjust.
SUE NAEGLE
Annapurna Pictures chief content officer
Working out merger madness and hopefully avoiding a strike.
RICKY STRAUSS
Disney+ content and marketing president
Unparalleled access to great storytelling.
Looking ahead, why aren't more people discussing:
BERLANTI
How 5G will change how we make, distribute and watch entertainment.
MICHAEL H. WEBER
Screenwriter
The managers and attorneys who are kicking ass on behalf of writers who no longer have agents.
CRAIG JACOBSON
Attorney
How Amazon is going to take an increasing share of the advertising market away from the traditional and new players given the fact that it has more data on consumer purchasing habits than anyone.
NAEGLE
Too much "meh" TV. There's a depletion of resources above the line and below, not enough care in helping a show become great.
LEONARD
The death of physical media and how the major studios could more effectively invest in the talent pipeline to the industry's and their own benefit.
YANG
The underrepresentation of Latinx and Middle Eastern talent.
DAVID P. WHITE
SAG-AFTRA national executive director
The rapidly changing demographics of our country.
BILL MECHANIC
Producer
Making better and a wider array of movies.
NGUYEN
Indigenous representation.
FITHIAN
The remarkable stability of the domestic theatrical business.
FENTON
Hollywood's constantly decreasing market share in China.
SMITH
Why unconscious bias training hasn't worked, and the specific psychological mechanisms that prevent equality.
PHIL GRIFFIN
MSNBC president
How automation is transforming the job market.
GURU GOWRAPPAN
Verizon Media CEO
5G. The future of media and entertainment industries will be among the first to benefit and transform.
SARAH BARNETT
AMC Networks Entertainment Group president
It's funny to say, but YouTube. Very talented kids who grew up on user-generated video content are now entering their creative prime. And what's their dream? To create content for the outlets that they grew up on … places like YouTube.
KEYVAN PEYMANI
Venture capitalist
Virtual Beings, from digital assistants to persona-based curators to nearly indistinguishable deep fakes.
DOUG WICK
Producer
The return of live entertainment — which, for talent, is dwarfing many more traditional revenues.
BING CHEN
Gold House co-founder and tech entrepreneur
Southeast Asia. They boast some of the most populated countries in the world (Indonesia), over-index in social media consumption on several platforms and are big fans of Western sensibilities.
STUBER
Getting more involved civically. We can't wait for Greta Thunberg to wake us up.
VERNOFF
Harvey going to jail?
The company that people aren't talking enough about is:
WEBER
[Elizabeth Gabler's] 3000 Pictures.
BAER
Lionsgate. Ripe for an acquisition, and having a banner year in film and TV under new management.
WHITE
Marginal [MediaWorks]. They're on the front line of inclusive, next-generation storytelling.
GENOW
TikTok.
AUBREY
Joan's on Third. They could take a packaging fee on half their business between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
RANDOLPH
A24. I have good faith in their model — and that we're going to see a lot more companies that work at that budget level come along.
The deal or trend that will finally happen next year is:
JASHNI
Sony, Lionsgate and MGM merge.
WEBER
Netflix takes home the Oscar for best picture.
BRECHEEN
The WGA and the agencies will finally realize that the damage done to their collective future by vertical integration, with no third-party sales, is far greater than the damage they've done to each other.
JAY ROACH
Director
Hopefully some exhibitor or company cracks the nut of keeping people in theaters or inspiring people to keep going to theaters — especially for comedies. There's something about sitting in a theater and laughing contagiously with other people.
GENOW
Long overdue nonexclusive series deals for actors and writers.
SAM GORES
Paradigm Talent Agency chairman
A resolution to the WGA-agency conflict.
NGUYEN
More female directors nominated for awards!
BAER
Streamers will disclose viewership numbers more and more, given how competitive streaming is about to become.
WICK
Former first-dollar gross players will sell their private planes to people with giant streaming deals.
