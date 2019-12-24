"Apple Buys Disney or Netflix": Hollywood Insiders Reveal Their 2020 Predictions

JON JASHNI

Investor

Apple+, Quibi and Peacock admit (by their actions) that they cannot truly and effectively compete in the streaming wars.

FRANKLIN LEONARD

The Black List founder

An unfortunate percentage of the industry will continue to underestimate the improvement that real inclusion could make to their bottom lines.

AMY BAER

Women in Film president

A studio will buy a theater chain and the shrinking of windows will finally begin.

LINDA LICHTER

Attorney

Sony and Netflix will be bought by Amazon or Apple.

STACY L. SMITH

Annenberg Inclusion Initiative founder

Five of the top 15 films of 2020 will have a female director attached.

RICK GENOW

Attorney

Short strikes by the guilds, tech dominance, agency spinoffs and, sadly, fewer major studios.

CINDY HOLLAND

Netflix chief content officer

More Americans will watch stories from other countries.

LEIGH BRECHEEN

Attorney

Apple decides to go big and buys Disney or Netflix, or simply decides this business isn't really selling many of its products and decides to get out altogether. Not a big impact on their bottom line, either way.

CHARLES RANDOLPH

Screenwriter

The streamers are going to have to fall into a profit participation model in the next 18 months. The [backend] buyout days are slowly numbered.

ALLISON BEGALMAN

Young Entertainment Activists president

BoJack Horseman comes true and the assistants of Hollywood unionize! And everyone in the industry gets the day off to vote.

CHRIS SPICER

Attorney

There will be more acquisitions by U.S. conglomerates of foreign-based production companies who excel in local-language product.

DAVID UNGER

Artist International Group CEO

A pivot back to individual voices, much like independent cinema in the '90s. Personal storytelling will replace franchise fatigue; indie film will be back.

CASSIAN ELWES

Producer

All the major technology companies start to realize that entertainment has to be an inherent part of their strategy, bringing major investment and new thinking.

KEN ZIFFREN

Attorney

Expenditures on digital video in 2020 will far surpass even the most optimistic predictions. Indeed, over the next three to four years, my guess is that more than $200 billion will be directed to SVOD/AVOD digital streaming services.

KRISTA VERNOFF

Showrunner

Original content will make a comeback. Off the success of Knives Out, studios will remember that IP isn't everything. We can dream, right?

HIRAM GARCIA

Producer

Apple will acquire a big content creator. They are going to spend big money to work with someone who is already doing things right.