Pandemic Relief Roundup: 'Back to the Future' Cast Reunites, Tina Fey Hosts Star-Studded Telethon

The Actors Fund announced this week that it has distributed $10.5 million dollars in just eight weeks — five times the funds normally provided in one year for those in need within the performing arts and entertainment community. Funds will provide emergency financial assistance for those in need due to pandemic.

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Tony Award winner and chairman of the board of The Actors Fund, said, "Looking at a number – even one as large as ten million – doesn’t begin tell the whole story. In an instant, our friends and supporters, people like Rosie O’Donnell, Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley and others, began dreaming of entirely new fundraising models that would prove to be nothing short of lifesaving. In all my years working with The Fund, I’ve never been so moved, so inspired, or so grateful."

Joseph Benincasa, president and CEO of The Actors Fund, added, "The kind of collaboration and generosity we’ve seen over the past two months from our entertainment industry union and guild partners, including SAG-AFTRA, Actors’ Equity, and the IATSE, as well as thousands of individual donors, has been nothing short of staggering. It is an unbelievable honor to be able to do so much good for so many people, thanks to the unprecedented level of support we continue to receive. It’s also important to note that this is by no means a victory lap. In the coming months, we anticipate helping our entertainment industry colleagues navigate issues such as union health insurance, the new COVID-economy, mental health support, addiction and recovery resources, affordable housing, securing government resources, and more. The level of need is overwhelming, and our work has only just begun."