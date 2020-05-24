Pandemic Relief Roundup: Quarantined TV Episode Raises $600K for COVID-19 Relief Program

In support of Memorial Day and to aid veterans during uncertain times, Megan Fox is teaming up with Redline Steel — a decor manufacturing company owned by veterans — to raise $2 million in contributions. The actress is working closely with Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne, a former U.S. Army veteran who was injured in Afghanistan eight years ago, to raise awareness for the initiative that’s benefiting veterans and their families.

"I'm so excited to be able to work with US Veteran-owned Redline Steel in their $2M pledge this month for Memorial Day," Fox shared in a statement. "What Colin went through overseas to then create his company now to be able to do this type of give-back is extraordinary... It was a no-brainer to be a part of this!"

Ahead of the holiday, Wayne shared his story with Fox as well as discussed the importance of the sizable donation on his Instagram.

"Working with Megan was a pleasure to me and my team. She’s an incredible human being, with a lot of impact," Wayne also shared in a statement. "Initially, we started speaking as part of a collaboration based on her upcoming movie, which is about war, patriotism and hardships. Redline Steel is a veteran-owned and operated business and I knew that connecting with Megan could be a great opportunity to help us gain greater awareness and spread Redline Steel’s mission during this Memorial Day which is to donate over $2 Million worth of product to veterans and their families to honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice."