Pandemic Relief Roundup: Quarantined TV Episode Raises $600K for COVID-19 Relief Program
Each week, The Hollywood Reporter will spotlight fundraisers, charities, events and more aiding those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
This week's abundance of charities and fundraisers to aid those impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic included creative ways to make a difference.
For instance, Rob McElhenney's Apple series Mythic Quest debuted a pandemic-focused episode that entertained while raising funds for global NGO Mercy Corps' COVID-19 relief program. Drew Barrymore streamed a lighthearted Taco Tuesday night on her Instagram this week, while also partnerig with McCormick to donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry in an effort to ensure children have reliable access to food amid the pandemic.
Check out more innovative and impactful fundraisers, charity events and celebrity-led calls to action that occurred this week, below.
-
Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman Support Covenant House COVID-19 Relief Benefit
Tony winner Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson teamed up on Monday to host the one-night-only benefit concert A Night of Covenant House Stars to support the nonprofit organization Covenant House's COVID-19 relief efforts. The virtual show featured a star-studded lineup with appearances by Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Dolly Parton, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block and Tony Shalhoub. Proceeds raised during the event will benefit the nonprofit organization's work across 31 cities in six countries. The international charity provides housing, food and health care to young people dealing with homelessness, while it is also working to keep high-risk children safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Donations are accepted via the Covenant House's website.
-
Drew Barrymore Partners With McCormick to Donate $1M to No Kid Hungry
Drew Barrymore and McCormick partnered to donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry in an effort to ensure children have reliable access to food amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Alongside the sizable donation, the actress and philanthropist hosted a virtual taco night called #TacosTogether this Tuesday. The donation is part of McCormick & Company's continued efforts to give back to those affected by COVID-19, which totals $2.5 million in support for food banks, restaurants, hospitality workers, frontline health care workers and emergency responders.
-
'Mythic Quest: Quarantine' Raises $600K for COVID-19 Relief Program
Rob McElhenney's Apple series Mythic Quest recently put out a pandemic-focused episode, with the fictional team behind the biggest multiplayer video game suddenly forced to live and work in quarantine. With co-creator Megan Ganz and executive producer/star David Hornsby (David) as co-writers, the episode featured a mix of relatable pandemic plotlines, such as struggles with forced solitude and teleconferencing technology. The storyline also included a charitable donation that was replicated in real life with $600,000 raised to date — $300,000 from the show's cast, crew and producers, which was matched by McElhenney and his actress wife, Kaitlin Olson — for global NGO Mercy Corps' COVID-19 relief program.
-
Ashley Graham Helps Donate 50,000 Masks to Underserved Communities
Model Ashley Graham partnered with Bella+Canvas and Until We Do It this week to donate 50,000 non-medical face masks to underserved communities, aiming to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. Graham announced the partnership on Instagram this week, calling on her fans to nominate organizations in need by using the hashtag #untilweallgetmasks.
-
Breast Cancer Research Foundation Raises $5.2 Million in First-Ever Virtual Event
The Breast Cancer Research Foundation held its first-ever Virtual Hot Pink Evening this Wednesday, raising over $5.2. million during the star-studded program.
During the event, professional ballet dancer Maggie Kudirka, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage IV metastatic breast cancer shared, "Since the COVID crisis occurred, cancer patients got a new, new normal. Our support system and loved ones are no longer allowed to come with us to treatments and doctor’s appointments. We have to keep our distance from everyone because of our immune system. We have to wear extra protective gear, but we still need our treatments and we are still figuring it out. We as a community are in uncharted waters and we'll get through this together."
The event included a blockbuster Broadway tribute to breast cancer survivor and current Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Krysta Rodriguez, Tituss Burgess, Tommy Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Judy Kuhn, James Monroe Iglehart, Sierra Boggess, and cast members from In The Heights. Gonzalez herself performed "Breathe" from In The Heights.
-
Megan Fox Teams With Army Veteran to Donate $2M in Products for Vets for Memorial Day
In support of Memorial Day and to aid veterans during uncertain times, Megan Fox is teaming up with Redline Steel — a decor manufacturing company owned by veterans — to raise $2 million in contributions. The actress is working closely with Redline Steel CEO Colin Wayne, a former U.S. Army veteran who was injured in Afghanistan eight years ago, to raise awareness for the initiative that’s benefiting veterans and their families.
"I'm so excited to be able to work with US Veteran-owned Redline Steel in their $2M pledge this month for Memorial Day," Fox shared in a statement. "What Colin went through overseas to then create his company now to be able to do this type of give-back is extraordinary... It was a no-brainer to be a part of this!"
Ahead of the holiday, Wayne shared his story with Fox as well as discussed the importance of the sizable donation on his Instagram.
"Working with Megan was a pleasure to me and my team. She’s an incredible human being, with a lot of impact," Wayne also shared in a statement. "Initially, we started speaking as part of a collaboration based on her upcoming movie, which is about war, patriotism and hardships. Redline Steel is a veteran-owned and operated business and I knew that connecting with Megan could be a great opportunity to help us gain greater awareness and spread Redline Steel’s mission during this Memorial Day which is to donate over $2 Million worth of product to veterans and their families to honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice."