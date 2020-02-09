Oscars: 10 Things to Know About Best Picture Nominee 'Parasite'

In his early 20s, Bong was a math tutor to a son of an affluent family in Seoul. He was introduced to them through his girlfriend, now wife, who was already working for them as an English tutor. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bong said although he was really bad at math, he was hired because these types of jobs rely on referrals.

This is how each member of the Kim’s are able to work in the Park household. It begins when Kim Ki-woo lies to the Kim’s matriarch about having a friend who can be an art tutor for her youngest child. This "friend" is actually his younger sister. One by one, the Parks each get a position in the house and take advantage of their spacious home whenever they're not around.

"This idea of a poor family infiltrating the lives of a rich one is where I first delved in," the director said. "It was more like putting these characters together in a very controlled environment and then watching the chemical reactions unfold."

