Patton Oswalt, Rickey Smiley Return to Top Comedians Social Media Ranking
The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Though he loses the lead of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, Kevin Hart retains the top spot of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians ranking dated Jan. 30.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 22.
Hart and Joe Rogan, who remains at No. 2, lead the ranking, followed by D.L. Hughley, who rises 4-3.
A pair of comedians also re-enter the list: Patton Oswalt, at No. 9, and Rickey Smiley, at No. 10.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Rickey Smiley
Last week: -
“Barack Obama is 44 – do you think Kamala Harris will be 46?” Smiley asked on Instagram Jan. 21 in one of his top posts of the week (70,000 likes). Harris announced this week she’s seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. president in 2020.
9. Patton Oswalt
Last week: -
I want #NathanPhillips to be the only name that's remembered from today's ugliness,” Oswalt tweeted Jan. 20 (156,000 likes, 50,000 retweets), referencing the viral incident in Washington between Phillips and students from Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School.
8. Desi Banks
Last week: 8
7. Kathy Griffin
Last week: 9
6. Jess Hilarious
Last week: 5
5. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 3
4. Tommy Chong
Last week: 6
3. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 4
2. Joe Rogan
Last week: 2
1. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1