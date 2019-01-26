Patton Oswalt, Rickey Smiley Return to Top Comedians Social Media Ranking

Though he loses the lead of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, Kevin Hart retains the top spot of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians ranking dated Jan. 30.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Jan. 22.

Hart and Joe Rogan, who remains at No. 2, lead the ranking, followed by D.L. Hughley, who rises 4-3.

A pair of comedians also re-enter the list: Patton Oswalt, at No. 9, and Rickey Smiley, at No. 10.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.