Peabody Awards: 'Killing Eve,' 'Pose,' 'The Good Place' Among Nominees
The 30 winners selected across broadcasting and digital media will be honored at a ceremony hosted by Ronan Farrow in New York in May.
The Peabody Awards board of jurors has revealed its 60 nominees for the most compelling and empowering stories across TV, radio and digital media released in 2018.
Thirty winners will be selected from the below nominees in the categories of entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming. Those honorees will be celebrated at the 78th annual Peabody Awards ceremony, hosted by Ronan Farrow, in New York on May 18. Winners will be announced starting next week.
Notable documentary nominees include I Am Evidence, Minding the Gap, The Bleeding Edge and The Rape of Recy Taylor.
Entertainment nominees are Atypical, Barry, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette, Homecoming, Killing Eve, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, Pose, Random Acts of Flyness, The Americans, The Chi, The End of the F***ing World, The Good Place and This Close.
Jurors, including The Hollywood Reporter's editor-at-large Kim Masters, selected the finalists out of 1,200 entries. Nominees and winners must be unanimously chosen by the board of jurors.
Rita Moreno was previously named as this year's Peabody Career Achievement Award honoree.
A full list of the 60 nominees, presented in alphabetical order by category, follows.
-
Child and Youth Programming
Hilda, Silvergate Media for Netflix (Netflix)
Steven Universe, Cartoon Network Studios (Cartoon Network)
-
Documentary
A Dangerous Son, HBO Documentary Films and Moxie Firecracker Films (HBO)
Blue Planet II, BBC Studios' Natural History Unit, co-produced with BBC AMERICA, Tencent, WDR, France Televisions and CCTV9 in partnership with The Open University (BBC AMERICA)
Brides & Brothels: The Rohingya Trade, 101 East (Al Jazeera English)
I Am Evidence, HBO Documentary Films and Mighty Entertainment in association with Fixit Productions and Artemis Rising Foundation (HBO)
Independent Lens: Dolores, A Carlos Santana Production, in association with 5 Stick Films, and THE DOLORES HUERTA FILM PROJECT, LLC (PBS)
Independent Lens: I Am Not Your Negro, A co-production of Velvet Film Inc., Velvet Film S.A.S., Artemis Productions, Close Up Films, ARTE France, RTS, RTBF, Shelter Prod and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) presented in association with the National Black Programming Consortium (NBPC), with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) (PBS)
Independent Lens: The Judge, A co-production of Three Judges LLC, Idle Wild Films Inc., and Independent Television Service (ITVS), with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) (PBS)
Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart, Lorraine Hansberry Documentary Project, LLC in co-production with Independent Television Service and Black Public Media in association with The Film Posse, Chiz Schultz Inc. and American Masters Pictures (PBS/WNET/TV)
Minding the Gap, Hulu presents in association with Kartemquin, American Documentary | POV and ITVS (Hulu)
POV: QUEST: A Portrait of an American Family, Quest Fury Sound LLC, Vespertine Film and Media Productions Inc., American Documentary | POV, ITVS (PBS) POV: The Apology, National Film Board of Canada, American Documentary | POV (PBS)
POV: Survivors, WeOwnTV, American Documentary | POV, ITVS (PBS)
POV: Whose Streets?, Whose Streets? LLC, American Documentary | POV (PBS)
Shirkers, A Netflix Documentary in association with Cinereach (Netflix)
The Bleeding Edge, A Netflix Original Documentary in association with Shark Island Institute (Netflix)
The Facebook Dilemma, FRONTLINE (PBS)
The Jazz Ambassadors, Thirteen Productions LLC, Antelope South Ltd., Normal Life Pictures, in association with the BBC and ZDF in collaboration with Arte (PBS)
The Rape of Recy Taylor, Augusta Films, in co-production with Transform Films Inc., in association with Artemis Rising and Matador Content (Starz)
-
Entertainment
Atypical, Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (Netflix)
Barry, HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply (HBO)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette, Netflix (Netflix)
Homecoming, Universal Cable Productions LLC and Amazon Studios (Amazon Prime Video)
Killing Eve, Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC AMERICA (BBC AMERICA)
My Brilliant Friend, HBO Entertainment in association with RAI FICTION, TIMVISION and Wildside, Fandango, and Umedia(HBO)
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix (Netflix)
Pose, Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions (FX Networks)
Random Acts of Flyness, HBO Entertainment in association with A24 and MVMT(HBO)
The Americans, Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions FX Networks)
The Chi, SHOWTIME Presents, Fox 21 Television Studios, Kapital Entertainment, Verse, Freedom Road Productions, Hillman Grad Productions, Elwood Reid Inc. (Showtime)
The End of the F***ing World, Clerkenwell Films/Dominic Buchanan Productions for Channel 4 Television and Netflix (Netflix)
The Good Place, Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment (NBC)
This Close, Killer Films and Super Deluxe (SundanceNow)
-
News
Anatomy of a Killing, BBC Africa Eye (BBC)
Aqui y Ahora: The Faces of the Immigration Crisis, Univision Network (Univision Network)
CBS News Special: 39 Days, CBS News (CBS)
Back of the Class, KING Television (NBC affiliate/KING)
Cambridge Analytica, ITN for Channel 4 News (Channel 4 News)
Inside Yemen, PBS NewsHour (PBS)
NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Toxic School Water, WTVF-TV (WTVF-TV)
Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Reporting, CNN (CNN)
On the Fire Line, PBS NewsHour (PBS)
Separated: Children at the Border, FRONTLINE (PBS)
Spartan Silence, E:60, OTL, ESPNW, Sportscenter (ESPN)
The Plastic Problem, PBS NewsHour (PBS)
$2 Tests: Bad Arrests, WAGA-TV FOX 5 Atlanta (WAGA-TV)
-
Public Service
Student/Trafficked, R.AGE (Star Media Group)
-
Web
Zero Tolerance, ProPublica
-
Radio/Podcast
"Bag Man," MSNBC (MSNBC)
"Believed," Michigan Radio (NPR)
"Buried Truths," WABE (WABE)
"Caliphate," The New York Times (The New York Times)
"Ear Hustle," PRX's Radiotopia (PRX's Radiotopia)
"In The Dark" (season 2), APM Reports (Podcast)
"Kept Out," Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, PRX, PBS Newshour, and the Associated Press (Public radio stations nationwide)
"Monumental Lies," Type Investigations and Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX (Public radio stations nationwide)
"My World Was Burning: The North Bay Fires and What Went Wrong," KQED and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX (Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX)
:This American Life Episode #657: The Runaways," This American Life and ProPublica Inc. Public Radio Stations, podcast)
"The Daily," The New York Times (The New York Times)