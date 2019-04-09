Peabody Awards: 'Killing Eve,' 'Pose,' 'The Good Place' Among Nominees

The Peabody Awards board of jurors has revealed its 60 nominees for the most compelling and empowering stories across TV, radio and digital media released in 2018.

Thirty winners will be selected from the below nominees in the categories of entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming. Those honorees will be celebrated at the 78th annual Peabody Awards ceremony, hosted by Ronan Farrow, in New York on May 18. Winners will be announced starting next week.

Notable documentary nominees include I Am Evidence, Minding the Gap, The Bleeding Edge and The Rape of Recy Taylor.

Entertainment nominees are Atypical, Barry, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette, Homecoming, Killing Eve, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj, Pose, Random Acts of Flyness, The Americans, The Chi, The End of the F***ing World, The Good Place and This Close.

Jurors, including The Hollywood Reporter's editor-at-large Kim Masters, selected the finalists out of 1,200 entries. Nominees and winners must be unanimously chosen by the board of jurors.

Rita Moreno was previously named as this year's Peabody Career Achievement Award honoree.

A full list of the 60 nominees, presented in alphabetical order by category, follows.