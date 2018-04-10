Peabody Awards: 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Saturday Night Live,' 'Star Trek' Among Nominees

The Peabody Awards board of jurors has selected the 60 nominees for the "most compelling and empowering stories released in electronic media" last year.

Those finalists will be narrowed down to 30 winners, to be revealed by category starting April 17 with the documentary winners, followed by entertainment/children's and youth on April 19 and news/radio/public service programming on April 24. In addition, the inaugural Peabody Career Achievement Award presented by Mercedes-Benz will be announced April 12.

The Peabody Award winners and finalists will be celebrated at a gala event on May 19 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. That ceremony will be hosted by Hasan Minhaj, senior correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. Minhaj’s comedy special, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, released on Netflix last year, is nominated for a Peabody Award.

"True to tradition, we are proud to present a rich mix of excellence in the craft of storytelling," said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. "These stories reflect important social issues and exemplify the power of diverse voices and platforms in media today."

The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. Jurors, including The Hollywood Reporter's editor-at-large Kim Masters, selected the finalists out of 1,200 entries across TV, radio/podcasts and the web.

A full list of nominees follows.