Peabody Awards: 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Saturday Night Live,' 'Star Trek' Among Nominees
The 60 finalists will be narrowed down to 30 winners, which will be revealed by category.
The Peabody Awards board of jurors has selected the 60 nominees for the "most compelling and empowering stories released in electronic media" last year.
Those finalists will be narrowed down to 30 winners, to be revealed by category starting April 17 with the documentary winners, followed by entertainment/children's and youth on April 19 and news/radio/public service programming on April 24. In addition, the inaugural Peabody Career Achievement Award presented by Mercedes-Benz will be announced April 12.
The Peabody Award winners and finalists will be celebrated at a gala event on May 19 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. That ceremony will be hosted by Hasan Minhaj, senior correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. Minhaj’s comedy special, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, released on Netflix last year, is nominated for a Peabody Award.
"True to tradition, we are proud to present a rich mix of excellence in the craft of storytelling," said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. "These stories reflect important social issues and exemplify the power of diverse voices and platforms in media today."
The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. Jurors, including The Hollywood Reporter's editor-at-large Kim Masters, selected the finalists out of 1,200 entries across TV, radio/podcasts and the web.
A full list of nominees follows.
-
Child and Youth Programming
Andi Mack
Horizon Productions (Disney Channel)
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Netflix (Netflix)
-
Documentary
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
A Mitten Media, Motto Pictures, and Kartemquin Films Production for WGBH/FRONTLINE and Independent Television Service (ITVS), with the Center for Asian American Media and in association with Blue Ice (PBS/WGBH)
America ReFramed: Deej
American Documentary, Inc., WORLD Channel, Rooy Media LLC, ITVS (WORLD Channel)
Chasing Coral
An Exposure Labs Production (Netflix)
City of Ghosts
Amazon Studios, A&E IndieFilms, Our Time Projects, in association with Jigsaw Productions (A&E)
Heroin(e)
A Netflix Original Documentary in association with The Center for Investigative Reporting, A Requisite Media Production (Netflix)
I Have a Message for You
The New York Times Op-Docs (The New York Times)
Indivisible
Fuse Media (Fuse/Linear Broadcast)
Last Men in Aleppo
American Documentary | POV, Larm Film (PBS)
Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise
The People’s Poet Media Group, LLC, Thirteen’s American Masters for WNET and ITVS in association with Artemis Rising (PBS/WNET/TV)
Motherland
CineDiaz Inc., ITVS, American Documentary | POV (PBS)
Newtown
Mile 22 LLC, ITVS, in association with KA Snyder Productions, Cuomo Cole Productions, Artemis Rising and Transform Films (PBS)
Planet Earth II
BBC Studios Natural History Unit production, with BBC AMERICA (BBC AMERICA)
Strong Island
Yanceville Films, LLC and Louverture Films, LLC (Netflix)
The Bad Kids
Low Key Pictures in association with the Filmmaker Fund (PBS)
The Defiant Ones
HBO Entertainment and Silverback 5150 Pictures in association with Alcon Television Group (HBO)
The Islands and the Whales
Intrepid Cinema, Radiator Film (PBS)
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
Spike TV, The Cinemart, Roc Nation (Spike)
Tower
Tower Documentary LLC, Go Valley Productions, ITVS, in association with Meredith Vieira Productions and Killer Impact (PBS)
Oklahoma City
American Experience (PBS/WGBH Education Foundation)
-
Entertainment
Alias Grace
A Halfire Entertainment Production in association with CBC for Netflix (Netflix)
American Vandal
CBS Television Studios for Netflix (Netflix)
Bala Loca
Chilevision-Turner, Chilean National Television Council, Filmo Estudios (Chilevision-Turner/Netflix)
Better Call Saul
Sony Pictures Television, Gran Via Productions (AMC)
Halt and Catch Fire
AMC Studios/Gran Via Productions (AMC)
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King
Netflix, Art & Industry (Netflix)
Insecure
HBO Entertainment in association with Issa Rae Productions (HBO)
Jazz Night in AmericaNPR, WBGO, Jazz at Lincoln Center (NPR)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
HBO Entertainment (HBO)
Legion
FX Productions, Marvel Television (FX Networks)
One Day at a Time
Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (Netflix)
Saturday Night Live: Political Satire 2017
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video (NBC)
Star Trek: Discovery
CBS Television Studios (CBS All Access)
The Good Place
Universal Television, Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment (NBC)
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hulu, MGM, White Oak Pictures, The Littlefield Company, Daniel Wilson Productions (Hulu)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Amazon Studios (Amazon)
-
News
“Big Buses, Bigger Problems: Taxpayers Taken for a Ride"
NBC5/KXAS-TV Dallas-Fort Worth (NBC5/KXAS)
“Charlottesville: Race & Terror"
VICE Media (HBO)
“Cracking the Code” & “Medical Waste”
WVUE-TV, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune/Clear Health Costs (WVUE-TV)
“Fall of ISIS in Iraq and Syria”
CNN (CNN)
“Human Toll in Yemen”
BBC News (BBC World News/BBC World News America)
“Inside Putin’s Russia”
PBS NewsHour (PBS, WETA)
“Leyla Santiago’s Hurricane Maria Coverage”
CNN (CNN)
“My Reality: A Hidden America”
ABC News, 20/20 (ABC)
“Plight of Rohingya Refugees”
BBC News (BBC World News)
“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: The Strongman-Ramzan Kadyrov”
HBO Sports (HBO)
“The Whistleblower”
CBS News, 60 Minutes (CBS)
“USA Gymnastics”
CBS News, 60 Minutes (CBS)
-
Public Service
“The Cut: Exploring FGM”
Al Jazeera Correspondent (Al Jazeera)
“Predator In My Phone”
R.AGE, Star Media Group (R.AGE)
“Sex.Right.Now. with Cleo Stiller”
Fusion Media Group (FUSION)
-
Radio/Podcast
“Ear Hustle”
Radiotopia from PRX (Radiotopia from PRX)
“Lost Mothers: Maternal Mortality in the U.S.”
NPR and ProPublica (NPR)
“74 Seconds”
Minnesota Public Radio, American Public Media (MPR News)
“S-Town”
Serial and This American Life (stownpodcast.org)
“Seeing White”
The Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University (podcast.cdsporch.org)
“The Pope’s Long Con”
Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, Louisville Public Media (Louisville Public Media)
“The View from Room 205”
WBEZ-Chicago Public Media (WBEZ)
“Uncivil: The Raid”
Gimlet Media (Gimlet Media)