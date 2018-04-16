Peabody Awards: 'Last Men in Aleppo,' 'Maya Angelou,' 'Kalief Browder Story' Among Doc Winners
The awards will be handed out May 19 in New York.
The Peabody Awards board of jurors has selected nine winners in the documentary category.
Among the winners are Oscar nominee Last Man in Aleppo, Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise and Time: The Kalief Browder Story.
Last week, the jurors unveiled the 60 nominees for the "most compelling and empowering stories released in electronic media" last year. Those finalists are being narrowed down to 30 winners — aka the Peabody 30 — to be revealed by category starting with this announcement. The winners in the entertainment/children's and youth category will be announced April 19, with news/radio/public service programming on April 24.
The Peabody Award winners and finalists will be celebrated at a gala event on May 19 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. That ceremony will be hosted by Hasan Minhaj, senior correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. Minhaj’s comedy special, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, released on Netflix last year, is nominated for a Peabody Award.
In addition, Carol Burnett will receive the inaugural Peabody Career Achievement Award at the event.
The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. Jurors, including The Hollywood Reporter's editor-at-large Kim Masters, selected the finalists out of 1,200 entries across TV, radio/podcasts and the web.
A full list of the documentary winners, along with the jurors' comments about each winner, follows.
Documentary Winners
America ReFramed: Deej
American Documentary, Inc., WORLD Channel, Rooy Media LLC, ITVS (WORLD Channel)
A bold step forward in inclusive filmmaking that allows David James (Deej) Savares, a nonspeaking young man with autism, to tell his own story, focusing on accomplishment and possibility, not limits and barriers.
Chasing Coral
An Exposure Labs Production (Netflix)
This surprisingly emotional film expertly documents, through time-lapse underwater photographs, the effects of climate change on the rapid decimation of the world’s coral reefs, events known as coral bleaching that affected 29 percent of the shallow-water coral in the Great Barrier Reef in 2016 alone.
Indivisible
Fuse Media (Fuse/Linear Broadcast)
An urgent, intimate portrait of heartbreak and determination, disappointment and victory as three young Dreamers navigate confusing immigration policy, bad faith on the part of politicians, and the emotional trauma of family separation.
Last Men in Aleppo
American Documentary | POV, Larm Film (PBS)
Masterful storytelling by civilian filmmakers at the heart of the Syrian crisis as they follow the volunteer group the White Helmets, who provide emergency services to traumatized residents in the rebel-occupied areas of the city of Aleppo.
Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise
The People’s Poet Media Group, LLC, Thirteen’s American Masters for WNET and ITVS in association with Artemis Rising (PBS/WNET/TV)
A vivid portrait of Maya Angelou, who, while best known as one of America’s leading writers, also blazed a brave and original life as a performer, actress, and activist integral to the civil rights movement and the celebration of African-American experience.
Newtown
Mile 22 LLC, ITVS, in association with KA Snyder Productions, Cuomo Cole Productions, Artemis Rising and Transform Films (PBS)
An emotionally devastating film centered on the testimonies of the families, teachers, and first-responders of Newtown, Connecticut, who recount the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School and examine its impact on their lives, their town and, by implication, the nation that allowed this to happen.
Oklahoma City
American Experience (PBS/WGBH Education Foundation)
Essential viewing that draws a line from armed standoffs at Ruby Ridge and Waco to the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, to tell the story of both the worst act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history and the rise of anti-government hatred and white militancy.
The Islands and the Whales
Intrepid Cinema, Radiator Film (PBS)
An exquisitely photographed documentary that explores the inextricable links between oceans poisoned by coal burning power plants and the direct impact they have on people of the remote Faroe Island in the North Atlantic Ocean, who struggle between maintaining their traditional way of life and the long-term health repercussions of mercury poisoning.
Time: The Kalief Browder Story
Spike TV, The Cinemart, Roc Nation (Spike)
Powerful miniseries illuminating the greatest flaws of our criminal justice system through the tragic events and death of a young African-American who spent three years on Rikers Island without being convicted of a crime.