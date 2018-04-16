Peabody Awards: 'Last Men in Aleppo,' 'Maya Angelou,' 'Kalief Browder Story' Among Doc Winners

The Peabody Awards board of jurors has selected nine winners in the documentary category.

Among the winners are Oscar nominee Last Man in Aleppo, Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise and Time: The Kalief Browder Story.

Last week, the jurors unveiled the 60 nominees for the "most compelling and empowering stories released in electronic media" last year. Those finalists are being narrowed down to 30 winners — aka the Peabody 30 — to be revealed by category starting with this announcement. The winners in the entertainment/children's and youth category will be announced April 19, with news/radio/public service programming on April 24.

The Peabody Award winners and finalists will be celebrated at a gala event on May 19 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. That ceremony will be hosted by Hasan Minhaj, senior correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. Minhaj’s comedy special, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, released on Netflix last year, is nominated for a Peabody Award.

In addition, Carol Burnett will receive the inaugural Peabody Career Achievement Award at the event.

The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. Jurors, including The Hollywood Reporter's editor-at-large Kim Masters, selected the finalists out of 1,200 entries across TV, radio/podcasts and the web.

A full list of the documentary winners, along with the jurors' comments about each winner, follows.